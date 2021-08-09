Global Plastic Furniture Market (2021 to 2027) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Furniture Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic furniture market size was valued at $14,593.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $19,075.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. Plastic furniture is designed using various types of plastics, including polymers, polyvinyl chloride, and polypropylene. Their prolonged durability and economic nature have made them ideal materials to be used in outdoor settings and for indoor purposes.



Rise in trend to go green across the globe is the key factor driving the demand for ecological plastic furniture. Moreover, various stakeholders are focusing toward developing sustainable furniture owing to increase in awareness regarding eco-friendly products. Furthermore, increase in environmental concerns globally, rise in deforestation, and implementation of stringent regulations of government on cutting of trees have provided lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the plastic furniture market.



Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers & discounts attract consumers to purchase plastic furniture products through e-commerce channels. Moreover, e-commerce channels have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the e-commerce industry is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in mobile users in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost growth of the plastic furniture market. However, the recent outbreak of coronavirus has significantly impacted the plastic furniture industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. It has further affected consumer behavior with regards to purchasing plastic furniture globally.



The global plastic furniture industry is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into kitchen furniture, living & dining room furniture, bathroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, it is categorized into modern trade, specialty stores, e-commerce, and direct-to-customers. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the plastic furniture market report are Avro India Limited, Cello Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C., Keter Group, Nilkamal Limited, Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited, ScanCom International A/S, The Supreme Industries Limited, Tramontina, and Uma Plastics Limited.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2clou

SOURCE Research and Markets

