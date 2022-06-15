Global Plastic Pallets Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report, 2021-2025 | By Material, Region, and Segment Forecasts

Plastic Pallets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 120.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brambles Ltd., Bulk-Flow, DIC Corp., Greif Inc., Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd., Nefab AB, PGS Group, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Brambles Ltd.

Bulk-Flow

DIC Corp.

Greif Inc.

Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nefab AB

PGS Group

Rehrig Pacific Co.

Schoeller Allibert BV

Vierhouten Groep BV

The plastic pallets market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Plastic Pallets Market Driver:

Benefits associated with use of plastic pallets:

Plastic pallets offer higher durability, reliability, and space efficiency than other types of pallets, such as material (or load) handling equipment. These benefits are driving the adoption of plastic pallets, thereby increasing the revenue generation of the market in focus. Wood, plastic, and metal are the three most common types of pallets used as load or material handling equipment. Of these three, plastic pallets are the most preferred because their shipping and handling costs are less as they are lighter and easier to transport. Furthermore, plastic pallets generally cost lesser than wooden or metal pallets. In addition, plastic pallets offer better space efficiency in terms of space-saving (plastics being highly elastic) when they are stacked (compared with wooden or metal plastic pallets). Moreover, they can accommodate more types of goods, having different shapes and sizes, compared with wooden or metal pallets. This is because plastic pallets are flexible in terms of design. These factors play a crucial role in driving the growth of the market in focus.

Plastic Pallets Market Trend:

Manufacturing of plastic pallets using 100% recyclable plastics

Plastic Pallets Market Challenge:

Regulatory norms and standards on use of plastic pallets

Our Plastic Pallets Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

The Plastic Pallets Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC:

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for plastic pallets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America regions. Industries such as industrial goods, electrical and electronics, food packaging, healthcare and medical, and automotive are growing rapidly will facilitate the plastic pallets market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Plastic Pallets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Plastic Pallets Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Plastic Pallets Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Plastic Pallets Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Plastic Pallets Market vendors

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Speak to Our Analyst Now ! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Related Reports:

Pallet Market in India by Material and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pallet market share in India is expected to increase by USD 902.81 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Spill Pallets Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The spill pallets market share is expected to increase by USD 52.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Glass and metal containers

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material

5.3 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: PP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brambles Ltd.

Exhibit 44: Brambles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Brambles Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: ?Brambles Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 47: Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Bulk-Flow

10.5 DIC Corp.

Exhibit 52: DIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: DIC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: DIC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: DIC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: DIC Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Greif Inc.

Exhibit 57: Greif Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Greif Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Greif Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Greif Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Greif Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Nefab AB

Exhibit 65: Nefab AB - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nefab AB - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Nefab AB - Key news



Exhibit 68: Nefab AB - Key offerings

10.9 PGS Group

Exhibit 69: PGS Group - Overview



Exhibit 70: PGS Group - Product and service



Exhibit 71: PGS Group - Key offerings

10.10 Rehrig Pacific Co.

Exhibit 72: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Schoeller Allibert BV

Exhibit 76: Schoeller Allibert BV - Overview



Exhibit 77: Schoeller Allibert BV - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Schoeller Allibert BV - Key offerings

10.12 Vierhouten Groep BV

Exhibit 79: Vierhouten Groep BV - Overview



Exhibit 80: Vierhouten Groep BV - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Vierhouten Groep BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio