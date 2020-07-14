Global Plastic Pipes Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Plastic Pipes market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027.



PE Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020

In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 532-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market

Growth

Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large

Diameter PVC-O Demand

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas

Sector

HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased

Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities

Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes

Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction

Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 274

