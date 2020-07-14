Global Plastic Pipes Industry
Global Plastic Pipes Market to Reach US$38.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 14, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Plastic Pipes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027.
PE Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020
In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 532-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- A.G. Petzetakis
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
- IPEX Inc.
- JM Eagle Company Inc.
- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
- National Pipe & Plastics
- North American Pipe Corporation
- Performance Pipe
- Pipelife International GmbH
- Plastika AS
- Polypipe Plc
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Limited
- Tessenderlo Group
- Thai Pipe Industry Co. Ltd.
- Uponor Corp.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastic Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A.G. Petzetakis S.A. (Greece)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
IPEX, Inc. (Canada)
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
Egeplast A. S (Turkey)
Finolex Industries Ltd (India)
Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)
Future Pipe Industries (UAE)
JM Eagle Company, Inc. (USA)
Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Amanco Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)
Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)
National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (USA)
North American Pipe Corporation (USA)
Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Division)
Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
Plastika AS (Slovakia)
Polypipe Plc (UK)
Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)
Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd (Japan)
Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
Uponor Infra Oy (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market
Growth
Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth
PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations
Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large
Diameter PVC-O Demand
Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas
Sector
HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications
Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations
Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased
Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities
Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes
Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes
Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction
Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications
Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market
Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth
Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment
Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastic Pipes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plastic Pipes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PVC (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PVC (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PVC (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: cPVC (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: cPVC (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: cPVC (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: PE (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PE (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: PE (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: PP (Material Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: PP (Material Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: PP (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: ABS (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: ABS (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: ABS (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Fiber Glass (Material Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Fiber Glass (Material Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Fiber Glass (Material Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Water Use (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Water Use (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Water Use (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Water Withdrawal (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Water Withdrawal (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Water Withdrawal (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Electronics & Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Electronics & Telecom (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Electronics & Telecom (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Agriculture (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Agriculture (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plastic Pipes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Plastic Pipes Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Plastic Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Plastic Pipes Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Plastic Pipes Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Plastic Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Plastic Pipes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Plastic Pipes Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Plastic Pipes Market Share in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Pipes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Pipes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Plastic Pipes in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Plastic Pipes Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plastic Pipes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Plastic Pipes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Plastic Pipes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Plastic Pipes Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: European Plastic Pipes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Plastic Pipes Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: European Plastic Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Plastic Pipes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Plastic Pipes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Plastic Pipes Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: French Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Plastic Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Plastic Pipes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: German Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Plastic Pipes Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: German Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Plastic Pipes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Plastic Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Pipes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Plastic Pipes in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Plastic Pipes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Plastic Pipes Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: United Kingdom Plastic Pipes Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Pipes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: United Kingdom Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Plastic Pipes Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Plastic Pipes Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Spanish Plastic Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Plastic Pipes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 105: Spanish Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 106: Plastic Pipes Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Russian Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Russian Plastic Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Plastic Pipes Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Plastic Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Plastic Pipes Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Plastic Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Plastic Pipes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 119: Plastic Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Plastic Pipes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Plastic Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Australian Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Plastic Pipes Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Australian Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Plastic Pipes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Australian Plastic Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Plastic Pipes Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Plastic Pipes Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Indian Plastic Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Plastic Pipes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 138: Indian Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Plastic Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Plastic Pipes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Plastic Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Plastic Pipes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Plastic Pipes Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plastic Pipes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipes Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Plastic Pipes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 152: Plastic Pipes Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Plastic Pipes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Latin American Demand for Plastic Pipes in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Plastic Pipes Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Plastic Pipes Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Argentinean Plastic Pipes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Plastic Pipes Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Argentinean Plastic Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Plastic Pipes Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: Argentinean Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 166: Plastic Pipes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Plastic Pipes Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Plastic Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Plastic Pipes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 172: Mexican Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 173: Plastic Pipes Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Mexican Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Plastic Pipes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Mexican Plastic Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Plastic Pipes Market in Rest of Latin America in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Plastic Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Plastic Pipes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Plastic Pipes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Plastic Pipes Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Plastic Pipes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 192: The Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Plastic Pipes Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Iranian Plastic Pipes Market Share in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Pipes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Iranian Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Plastic Pipes Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 199: Plastic Pipes Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Israeli Plastic Pipes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Plastic Pipes Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Israeli Plastic Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 203: Plastic Pipes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Israeli Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Pipes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plastic Pipes in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Plastic Pipes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Plastic Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Plastic Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Plastic Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Plastic Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Rest of Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 218: Plastic Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Plastic Pipes Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Plastic Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Plastic Pipes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Plastic Pipes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 223: Plastic Pipes Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 224: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: African Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: African Plastic Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Plastic Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Plastic Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 274
