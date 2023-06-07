Global Plastic Pipes Market Report 2023: Industrial, Commercial and Residential Construction Bolsters Demand

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Pipes Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Plastic Pipes industry in World. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, the Global Plastic Pipes Market was hit by covid but now is rising owing to industrial, commercial and residential construction and forecasted to have a robust CAGR by 2027.



Petroleum, an oil and gas byproduct, is widely used in cosmetic products. Cosmetics demand is increasing year on year due to rising disposable income and an increasing number of working women.



The electricity sector has a high growth potential in the future because the government intends to diversify and invest in its electricity sector in order to meet the world's rising demand.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Market Structure: Organized sector has highest market share owing to better regulatory compliances. This is primarily due to larger population and availability of distributors

By Type of PE Pipes: HDPE pipes hold highest share in Global Plastic Pipes Market in 2022 owning to its extensive application in several industries such as the packaging industry, textile industry among others due to its chemical and corrosion resistance

Future Outlook:



The Global Plastic Pipes Market is expected to have a robust CAGR from 2022 to 2027, due to an increase in construction, manufacturing, and industrialization. Going forward, global economic growth, increasing awareness of the benefits of plastic pipes, growth in the construction industry, and increasing maintenance and replacement of aged pipeline infrastructure will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the plastic pipes and shapes market in the future include reductions in free trade and growing environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Overview

2.1 Global Overview

2.2 Global Population Analysis (Population by Age, Gender, and Major Cities, Urban and Rural)



3. Market Overview of Global Plastic Pipes Market

3.1 Supply Side Ecosystem

3.2 Demand Side Ecosystem

3.3 Business Cycle and Genesis of Global Plastic Pipes Market

3.4 Value Chain Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market

3.5 Timeline of Global Plastic Pipes Market

3.6 Market Size Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2017-2022

3.7 Segmentation by Domestic Sales/Export in Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022



4. Market Segmentation of Global Plastic Pipes Market

4.1 By Type of Plastic Pipes in Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022

4.2 By Type of PVC Pipes on the basis of Revenue, 2022

4.3 By Type of PE Pipes in Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022

4.4 By Market Structure of PVC Pipes in Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022

4.5 By Type of End Users in Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022

4.6 End User Analysis



5. Industrial Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market

5.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis for Global Plastic Pipes Market

5.2 Demand Drivers for Plastic Pipes

5.3 Emerging Trends in Plastic Pipes Industry

5.4 Challenges and Bottlenecks in Global Plastic Pipes Market

5.5 Regulation in Global Plastic Pipes Market



6. Competition Framework of Global Plastic Pipes Market

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.2 Heat Map

6.3 BCG Matrix Analysis

6.4 Quantity V/S Quality Graph

6.5 Market Share of Major Players on the basis of Production Capacity, 2022

6.6 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Plastic Pipes Market



7. Future Outlook of Global Plastic Pipes Market

7.1 Future Market Size Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market, 2022-2027

7.2 Future Market Segmentation Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market, by Plastic Types, 2027

7.3 Future Market Segmentation Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market, by Market Structure, 2027

7.4 Future Market Segmentation Analysis of Global Plastic Pipes Market, by End User, 2027

7.5 Upcoming Construction Projects in Global



8. Analyst Recommendation

8.1 Potential Regions to Target

8.2 Ideal Product Mix

8.3 Potential Target End User

8.4 Purchasing Decision Parameter- End User

8.5 Outlook to Stakeholders Viewpoints and Opportunities



9. Industry Speak

9.1 Interview with Mr. Junaedy Wibowo, Sales Manager- GF Piping System Global



10. Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aliaxis Group S.A. / N.V.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

TechnipFMC PLC

The Prysmian Group

Shawcor Ltd

Astral Polytechnik Limited

Geberit AG

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Polypipe PLC

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H

Wienerberger AG

JM Eagles

NAPCO

Diamond Plastics Corporation

National Pipe and Plastics, Inc

