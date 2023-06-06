Global Plastic Regulation Report 2023: Governments Worldwide Continue to Aim for Minimized Plastic Consumption and Enhanced Waste Management

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Regulatory: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The manufacture of plastics has increased steadily worldwide in electronics, insulating buildings, preserving food, and increasing the fuel efficiency of automobiles. Yet, the sheer number of plastics consumed causes a significant production-related carbon footprint, large amounts of waste, ongoing pollution, and harm to the environment and species.

Growing public knowledge of the pervasiveness of plastic pollution has recently influenced public sentiment and prepared the ground for a more aggressive regulatory response. Recently, laws and regulations about plastic have been introduced in several nations, regions, and towns. The main goals are to minimize consumption and enhance waste management through use and disposal. The majority of nations have put restrictions and fees on single-use waste and plastic packaging in place.

Although there are currently no laws or regulations that specifically address the primary production of plastics, businesses that produce the raw materials for plastics (such as oil and gas companies) may be indirectly impacted by laws that increase the recycling of plastic and decrease reliance on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.

The number of laws and regulations about the use and disposal of plastic has drastically increased, having an effect on businesses along the entire value chain and causing change both upstream and downstream. Recently, laws and regulations about plastic have been introduced in several nations, regions, and towns. The main goals of these are to minimize consumption and enhance waste management through use and disposal.

The most frequent instrument used was regulatory: to ban plastic at some stage in the life cycle. Fundamentally, practically all restrictions were aimed at the marketing or point-of-sale phase of the life cycle of plastic products, then at import and manufacturing.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global markets for plastics regulations
  • Understanding of plastics regulatory and the status of plastic bag policies in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean
  • Review of the impact of plastic bag bans and instruments most frequently used to address plastic pollution
  • Recommendation of actions that could potentially cut down on single-use plastics debris by half

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Study Goals and Objectives
1.4 Information Sources
1.5 Analyst's Credentials
1.6 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Plastic Regulatory in Europe
2.1 Introduction to Plastic Regulatory in Europe
2.2 Eu is Focusing on Limiting Single-Use Plastic Products
2.3 Directive on Single-Use Plastics in the Eu
2.4 Plastic Regulatory in Europe
2.5 Status of Single-Use Plastic Bag Policies in Europe

Chapter 3 Plastic Regulatory in North America
3.1 U.S. Initiatives to Combat Plastic Pollution
3.1.1 National
3.2 International
3.3 Conflicts Between State and Local Governments Regarding the Preemption of Plastic Bags
3.4 Plastic Regulatory in North America
3.4.1 United States
3.4.2 Other North American Regions
3.5 Status of Single-Use Plastic Bag Policies in the U.S.

Chapter 4 Plastic Regulatory in Asia-Pacific
4.1 Plastic Regulatory in Asia-Pacific
4.2 Status of Single-Use Plastic Bag Policies in Asia
4.3 Status of Single-Use Plastic Bag Policies in Oceania

Chapter 5 Plastic Regulatory in the African Region
5.1 Plastic Regulatory in the African Region
5.2 Status of Single-Use Plastic Bag Policies in the African Region

Chapter 6 Plastic Regulatory in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean
6.1 Plastic Regulatory in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean
6.2 Status of Plastic Bag Policies in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean

Chapter 7 Impact of Plastic Bag Bans
7.1 Economic Challenges
7.2 Hygienic Problems
7.3 Profiteering by Retailers and Entrepreneurs
7.4 Plastic Bag Black Market
7.5 Civil and Industry Disobedience

Chapter 8 Conclusion
8.1 Key Insights
8.2 Instruments Most Frequently Used to Address Plastic Pollution

Chapter 9 Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jns8y6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Variable Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $156.96 Billion by 2027 at a 6.2% CAGR

Composable Applications Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for App Development Boosts Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.