Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Virtual Treatments Emerge as the New Reality, Medical Tourism on Shaky Ground

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Plastic Surgery Instruments estimated at US$948.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Handheld Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$930.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrosurgical Instruments segment is estimated at 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global market for Plastic Surgery Instruments in 2022 is characterized by key competitors vying for market share, with some players having a strong and active presence, while others may occupy niche or trivial positions in the market. The market outlook and prospects for plastic surgery instruments appear promising, driven by the increasing demand for plastic surgery procedures worldwide.

The primary segments in the Plastic Surgery Instruments market include handheld instruments and instruments used in various cosmetic procedures. Cosmetic surgeries often require a range of specialized instruments, and the market encompasses a variety of tools used by plastic surgeons.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $348.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

Developed regions currently dominate the Plastic Surgery Instruments market, but developing regions are expected to contribute significantly to market growth in the future. This expansion is driven by the increasing popularity of plastic surgery procedures in these regions. Recent market activity indicates ongoing interest and investment in plastic surgery instruments as the demand for plastic surgery procedures continues to rise globally. These instruments play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and precision of cosmetic surgeries and other plastic surgery procedures.

The Plastic Surgery Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$348.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Desire to Look Good & Rising Count of Cosmetic Surgery Stoke Growth of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)

Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe by Region of the Body: 2018

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes

Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the Globe by Procedure Type: 2018

Countries at Forefront of Number of Plastic Surgeries Propel Market Expansion

Cosmetic Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs. 2019 Vs. 2020

Top Five Cosmetics Surgical Procedures in the US: 2020

Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures in the US: 2020

Reconstructive Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs. 2019 Vs. 2020

Top Five Reconstructive Procedures Performed in 2020

Prominent Trends in the Plastic Surgery Market with Notable Potential to Influence the Instruments Market

Injectables Go Mainstream

Rising Participation of Men

Refined Tweaks

Body Contouring

Preventative Treatments

Medical Tourism on Shaky Ground

Minor Optimizations

Virtual Treatments - The New Reality

Increased Demand for Handheld Instruments used during Plastic Surgery

Axillary Endoscopic Breast Augmentation

Design & Fabrication Improvements Augment Capabilities of Handheld Instruments in Plastic Surgery

Powered Plastic Surgery Devices Gain Popularity

Electrosurgery Devices for Plastics Surgery Witness Increased Demand

Technology Developments in Electrosurgery Devices used for Plastics surgery

Growing Number of Age-Related Surgeries Across the Globe Drive the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Reconstructive Procedures Spur the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

Vital Role of Plastic Surgery in Cancer Treatment Widens Business Prospects

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

