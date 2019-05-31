Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Markets 2019-2024 by Application, Polymer, Size, End Use, Type, & Region

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Water Storage Tank Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global plastic water storage tank market looks promising with opportunities in the sectors of residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the plastic water storage tank market, includes increasing demand for four layered water storage tanks for protection from bacteria and fungus.

The report forecasts that polyethylene will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective.

Within the global plastic water storage tank market, residential will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing housing starts and growing population.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.



Some of the plastic water storage tank companies profiled in this report include Sintex, Niplast, Plastic Proget European, Enduramaxx, Cotteril Civil, American Tank, Protank, Nova Plastic Industry, GHP Manufacturing, and others.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global flooring market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others) process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters) type (aboveground and underground) and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)?

, , , and the Rest of the World)? Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 6. What are the emerging trends in this plastic water storage tank market and the reasons behind them?

Q. 7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 8. What are the new developments in the plastic water storage tank market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q. 9. Who are the major players in this plastic water storage tank market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q. 10. What are some of the competing products in this plastic water storage tank market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this plastic water storage tank market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Application

3.3.1: Potable Water

3.3.2: Water Conservation

3.3.3: Wastewater

3.3.4: Industrial Wastewater

3.3.5: Fire Protection

3.3.6: Plumbing and Engineering Solutions

3.4: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Polymer Type

3.4.1: Polyethylene

3.4.2: PVC and Others

3.5: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Plastic Type

3.5.1: Fresh

3.5.2: Recycled Plastic

3.6: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Size

3.6.1: Less than 1,000 Liters

3.6.2: 1,000 to 5,000 Liters

3.6.3: 5,000 Liters and More

3.7: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by End Use

3.7.1: Municipal

3.7.2: Industrial

3.7.3: Commercial

3.7.4: Residential

3.8: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Type

3.8.1: Aboveground

3.8.2: Underground



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Region

4.2: North American Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Potable Water, Water Conservation, Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater, Fire Protection, and Plumbing and Engineering Solutions

4.2.2: Market by Polymer Type: Polyethylene, and PVC and Others

4.2.3: Market by Size: Less than 1,000 Liters, 1,000 to 5,000 Liters, and 5,000 Liters and More

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential

4.2.5: Market by Type: Aboveground and Underground

4.2.6: Market by Plastic Type: Fresh and Recycled

4.3: European Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

4.4: APAC Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

4.5: ROW Plastic Water Storage Tank Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Polymer

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Size

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by End Use

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Type

7.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: SINTEX Industries Limited

8.2: Niplast Storage Tanks

8.3: Enduramaxx

8.4: Protank

8.5: CST Industries

8.6: Snyder Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td73xg





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

