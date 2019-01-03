Global Plastics and Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market, 2017-2024: Increasing Urbanization, Household Income, and Evolving Consumer Preferences

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The intent of this study is to quantify the consumption of various plastics and polymers across a considered set of applications and to indicate the corresponding dollar values for the same over 2017-2024.

The material groups considered in the study include commodity polymers (polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene), engineering polymers (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyamides, polycarbonate and polyoxymethylene), thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), and polyurethanes. Further, application groups considered in this study include appliances & equipment, furniture, footwear, housewares, and toys, sporting goods & leisure.

The term consumer goods' encompasses a gamut of products, ranging from housewares to footwear to electrical appliances. Manufacturing of such a wide range of products developed on the basis of varying consumer needs across the globe entails the use of numerous materials, including a variety of plastics and polymers. Growing demand for consumer goods underpinned by rapid urbanization, increasing discretionary spending, and proliferation of e-commerce coupled with the ever-increasing focus on ensuring sustainability across the value chain is likely to engender a dynamic period for the industry, especially on the materials front.

Accordingly, a study on various plastics and polymers for consumer goods applications becomes all the more important. Asia Pacific, by far, is the market leader owing to its dominant share in global consumer goods output. Favorable macroeconomic outlook coupled with changing consumer preferences is expected to help achieve a moderate-high growth in consumption of the considered materials for consumer goods applications in the region. Whereas, in Latin America, the recovery following a period of economic downturn in most countries is expected to augur well for market growth over the forecast period.

The global market is characterized by presence of several large participants and a host of small- and mid-sized companies operating globally and/or regionally. Amidst a period of lackluster organic growth, major incumbents have increasingly been focusing on mergers & acquisitions in order to unlock stakeholder value and strengthen their position in an ever-competitive market.

Further, there has been an increasing focus on developing specific grades for specialty, high-end applications including appliances and housewares as against commoditized offerings. Stringent regulations and policies coupled with increasing sense of responsibility towards the environment have prompted the incumbents to channelize efforts towards adopting greener alternatives and, in certain cases, non-plastic ones.

This study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven-year growth forecast (CAGR) for the regional markets and segments under consideration.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Plastics & Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Plastics & Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Industry Growth Projections

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Material Type

Revenue Forecast by Material Type

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Consumer Goods Application Overview - Key Materials

Application & Material Type Criss-cross Analysis Matrix

5. Material and Product-Key Trends

Market Trends

6. Supplier Selection Metrics

7. Value Chain

Indicative List of Market Participants

Value Chain Description

Product Matrix

Key Developments-Noteworthy Mergers & Acquisitions

8. Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis by Material Types

Competitive Environment

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Robust Economic Growth and Corresponding Growth in Demand for Consumer Goods

Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternative Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3-Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-Driven Pricing Approach

Growth Opportunity 4-Inorganic Growth Strategies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends-Impact on Global Market for Plastics & Polymers in Consumer Goods Applications

11. Dynamic SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Noteworthy Standards & Regulations

Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis-Global Market

Noteworthy Standards & Regulations

12. North America Breakdown

13. Europe Breakdown

14. APAC Breakdown

15. Rest of the World (RoW) Breakdown

16. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

