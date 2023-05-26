Global Plastics and Rubber Products Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Bridgestone, Continental, Amcor, Good Year Tire & Rubber and Sumitomo Rubber

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastics and rubber products market grew from $1365.01 billion in 2022 to $1466.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The plastics and rubber products market is expected to grow to $1899.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major companies in the plastics and rubber products market include The Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Amcor Limited, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Group, Berry Global Group Inc., The Hankook Tire group, Pirelli & C SpA and Avery dennison.

Plastics and rubber products refer to any substance that is a component of one of the many semi- or synthetic solids used in the production of various goods, as well as any elastic substance made from the latex sap of trees-particularly those in the genus Hevea and genus Ficus - that can be vulcanized and finished into a range of goods.



The main types of plastics and rubber products are rubber products and plastic products. Plastics are a broad category of synthetic or semi-synthetic compounds made primarily of polymers. Plastics can be shaped, stretched, or compressed into solid objects of diverse shapes due to their fluidity. The different sectors include automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, medical, construction, and others.



Manufacturers in the plastic and rubber products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality. The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors. This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, and better product quality at lower costs.

According to ABB, an industrial robot manufacturer, some of their customers reported an increase of 15-30% in productivity after installing robotic automation systems. Around 180,000 machines are employed in the plastic manufacturing industry in 2021, an increase of 67,000 machines over the course of 4 years. Major companies providing industrial robotics include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA AG, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the plastics and rubber products market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the plastics and rubber products market. The regions covered in the plastics and rubber products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the plastics and rubber products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The plastics and rubber products manufacturing industry is affected by the growth of the packaging industry. There are a number of new developments in the packaging industry that will drive the demand for plastic materials. Convenience features, such as resealable packs, easy-to-open stand-up pouches and smaller pack sizes for single-servings are being introduced and more promotional packs and brand extensions are being developed to ensure customer loyalty. These developments in packaging will increase the consumption of plastics and rubber and are driving the market.



The plastics and rubber products market consists of sales of polymerproducts, elastic products, and flexible products. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

