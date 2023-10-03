Global Plastics in Consumer Goods & Household Applications Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Biffa Polymers, Braskem, Covestro, LG Chem, Lubrizo, Neste, SABIC, & The Dow Chemical Co

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Plastics in Consumer Goods & Household Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the global market for plastics in consumer goods and household products. Analysis covers the demand for plastics in consumer goods by end-use application, including housewares, furniture, footwear, and toys and sports equipment; and by plastic type, including commodity plastics, engineering plastics, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), polyurethanes (PU), silicones, and styrene-butadiene latex.

Th publisher assesses the current size of plastics in the consumer goods and household applications market by factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential and customer preference; and political, regulatory, environmental, and raw material trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and inform the forecast analysis. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the market leader due to its dominant share in global consumer goods output.

Rapid urbanization, increasing discretionary spending, and the eCommerce boom are the main drivers of demand for consumer goods. In addition, an ever-increasing focus on ensuring sustainability across the value chain is likely to cause a dynamic change for the industry, especially in the raw materials and customer preferences areas. In particular, stringent regulations and policies coupled with increasing responsibility to protect the environment have prompted industry participants to channel efforts toward adopting greener alternatives to plastic.

Increasing preference to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, including bio-based offerings composed of recyclates, will play a crucial role in plastic product and application development activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics for Consumer Goods and Household Applications Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Geographic Scope
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Noteworthy Standards and Regulations
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Average Price Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Volume Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Revenue Forecast by End Industry
  • Volume Forecast by End Industry
  • Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material and by End Industry
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Sustainability Trends
  • Market Trends - Overview

3. Market Share Analysis

  • Competitive Environment
  • List of Market Participants
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Product Matrix
  • Value Chain
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Developments and M&A Activities

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Housewares

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Average Price Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Volume Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material
  • Analysis by Region
  • SABIC - Case Study
  • Biffa Polymers - Case Study

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Average Price Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Volume Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material
  • Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis - SB Latex
  • Analysis by Region
  • Neste - Case Study
  • Covestro AG - Case Study
  • Plastic Waste Recycling to Furniture

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Toys & Sports Equipment

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Average Price Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Volume Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material
  • Analysis by Region
  • SABIC - Case Study
  • LG Chem Ltd. - Case Study
  • Toys and Sports Equipment Recycling Initiatives

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Footwear

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Average Price Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Volume Forecast by Plastic Material
  • Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material
  • Analysis by Region
  • Covestro AG - Case Study
  • The Dow Chemical Company - Case Study
  • Braskem - Case Study
  • Lubrizol - Case Study
  • Footwear Recycling Initiatives

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Promote Material Innovation
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Bioplastics to Boost Demand for Sustainable Consumer Goods
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration and Acquisition across the Value Chain
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Technologies to Improve Productivity and Quality

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Biffa Polymers
  • Braskem
  • Covestro AG
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Lubrizo
  • Neste
  • SABIC
  • The Dow Chemical Company

