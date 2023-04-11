Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market Report 2023: Featuring Eppendrof, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer Inc, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche & More

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type, End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2023-2030, the Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.2%.

The global plasticware laboratory consumables market is a rapidly growing market that encompasses a wide range of disposable plastic items used in laboratory settings.

These consumables are essential for a wide range of laboratory applications, including sample preparation, storage, and analysis. Some of the most common plasticware laboratory consumables include pipettes, pipette tips, tubes, plates, flasks, and vials.



The Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market is expected to generate USD 13.66 Billion by the end of 2030, up from USD 1.78 Billion in 2021. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing investments in life sciences research, and the rising adoption of plasticware consumables due to their superior properties such as durability, flexibility, and low cost.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is driving the growth of the plasticware laboratory consumables market. Personalized medicine requires accurate and precise sample preparation and analysis, which is facilitated by the use of plasticware consumables. The growing investments in life sciences research are also driving the growth of the market, as researchers and scientists rely heavily on plasticware consumables for their research activities.



However, the market is also facing some challenges, including increasing concerns regarding the environmental impact of plastic waste and the availability of alternative products such as glassware and metalware. The increasing concerns regarding the environmental impact of plastic waste have led to a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly plasticware consumables, and many companies are investing in research and development to develop such products.



The increasing investments in life sciences research by academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government agencies are driving the growth of the plasticware laboratory consumables market. Researchers and scientists rely heavily on plasticware consumables for their research activities. Plasticware consumables have several advantages over glassware and metalware, including durability, flexibility, and low cost. The superior properties of plasticware consumables make them ideal for use in laboratory settings.



This study also provides the competitive landscape of the industry and profiles some of the leading players in the Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market including Eppendrof, Agilent Technologies Inc, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc, and others. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Plasticware Laboratory Consumables market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market by Type (Liquid Handling, Centrifuge, Cryoware, Other Consumable Types).

The report analyses the Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market by End Users (Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Labs, CROs, IVF Clinics).

The Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , China , India , Japan ).

, , , UK, , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Eppendrof, Agilent Technologies Inc, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc.

Key Target Audience

Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Manufactures

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast



4. Global Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market, Region Analysis



5. Americas Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast



6. Europe Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast



7. Asia-Pacific Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast



8. Middle East & Africa Plasticware Laboratory Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Market Dynamics



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning

12. About Us & Disclaimer



