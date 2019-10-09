Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform as a Service (PaaS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$46.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.1%. almPaaS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, almPaaS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, almPaaS will reach a market size of US$563.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Gartner, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Platform as a Service (PaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: almPaaS (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: almPaaS (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: aPaaS (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: aPaaS (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: iPaaS (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: iPaaS (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: MFTPaaS (Service Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: MFTPaaS (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: bpmPaaS (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: bpmPaaS (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Service Types (Service Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 15: United States Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 16: United States Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Platform as a Service (PaaS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Chinese Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by
Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 23: European Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 26: European Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in France by
Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: French Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: German Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Italian Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by
Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Platform as a Service
(PaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: United Kingdom Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Share Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Share Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 40: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
AT&T, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
COMPUTER SCIENCES CORPORATION
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND
EMC CORPORATION
FUJITSU LIMITED
GOOGLE LLC
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA
INTEL CORPORATION
KDDI CORPORATION
LM ERICSSON TELEFON AB
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NTT COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
OPENTEXT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
ORACLE NETSUITE
RED HAT, INC.
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
SAP SE
SERVICENOW, INC.
SOFTWARE AG
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
TECH MAHINDRA LTD.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
TIBCO SOFTWARE, INC.
VMWARE, INC.
ZOHO CORPORATION
GARTNER
V. CURATED RESEARCH
