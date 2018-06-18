Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Plating on Plastics



Plating on plastics (POP) refers to electroplating plastic surfaces with metals such as nickel, chrome, electroless nickel, copper, gold, and silver. This process offers several functional and decorative benefits to finished products. It enhances the surface quality and offers flexibility, toughness, and lightness to the substrate.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the plating on plastics (POP) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the plating on plastics across various industries.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, plating on plastics (POP) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Carlyle Investment Management

• Covestro

• Cybershield

• DowDuPont

• Phillips Plating



Market driver

• Use of lightweight materials in automotive industry.



Market challenge

• Plating on metals less complex than plating on plastic



Market trend

• Development of new POP techniques



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



