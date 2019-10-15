Global Platinum Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 14:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.3 Million Ounces, driven by a compounded growth of 2.4%. Platinum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 8.4 Million Ounces by the year 2025, Platinum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 49.8 Thousand Ounces to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 37.7 Thousand Ounces worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Platinum will reach a market size of 532.1 Thousand Ounces by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 355.8 Thousand Ounces in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Benton Resources, Inc.; Johnson Matthey PLC; Metalor Technologies International SA; Umicore NV/SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Platinum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Platinum Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Ounces by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Platinum Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Ounces by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Platinum Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Platinum Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Platinum Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in Thousand Ounces for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Platinum Historic Market Review in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Platinum: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Platinum Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Ounces for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Platinum Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Platinum Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Platinum Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Ounces by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Platinum Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Ounces by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Platinum Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Platinum Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Platinum Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Platinum Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Platinum Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Platinum Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Platinum Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Platinum: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Ounces for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Platinum Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Platinum Historic Market Review in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Platinum Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Platinum Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
Thousand Ounces for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Platinum Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Ounces: 2018-2025
Table 28: Platinum Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Ounces:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Ounces by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Platinum Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Ounces by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Platinum Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Platinum Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Platinum Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Platinum Historic Market Review in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Platinum Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Platinum Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Platinum: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Ounces for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Platinum Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Platinum Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Ounces: 2018-2025
Table 41: Platinum Market in Latin America in Thousand Ounces
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Platinum Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Ounces: 2018-2025
Table 44: Platinum Market in Argentina in Thousand Ounces: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Platinum Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Platinum Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Platinum Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Platinum Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Ounces: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Platinum Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Platinum Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic
Review in Thousand Ounces for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Platinum Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Ounces by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Platinum Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Platinum Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Platinum: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Platinum Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Ounces for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Platinum Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Ounces: 2018-2025
Table 57: Platinum Market in Israel in Thousand Ounces: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Platinum Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Ounces for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Platinum Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Platinum Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Platinum Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Platinum Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Ounces for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Platinum Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Ounces: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Platinum Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Ounces: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Platinum Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
Thousand Ounces for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LTD.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD.
BENTON RESOURCES
EASTERN PLATINUM LTD.
GLENCORE XSTRATA
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDING LTD.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
LONMIN PLC
METALOR TECHNOLOGIES SA
NORILSK NICKEL
NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD.
STILLWATER MINING CO.
UMICORE NV/SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
