Global Platinum Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.3 Million Ounces, driven by a compounded growth of 2.4%. Platinum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 8.4 Million Ounces by the year 2025, Platinum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817840/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 49.8 Thousand Ounces to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 37.7 Thousand Ounces worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Platinum will reach a market size of 532.1 Thousand Ounces by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 355.8 Thousand Ounces in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Benton Resources, Inc.; Johnson Matthey PLC; Metalor Technologies International SA; Umicore NV/SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Platinum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LTD.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD.

BENTON RESOURCES

EASTERN PLATINUM LTD.

GLENCORE XSTRATA

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDING LTD.

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

LONMIN PLC

METALOR TECHNOLOGIES SA

NORILSK NICKEL

NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD.

STILLWATER MINING CO.

UMICORE NV/SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

