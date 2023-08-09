Global Playout Solutions Market to Reach US$ 1.89 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Demand for Personalized Broadcasting Services

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Playout Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The playout solutions market is projected to grow from US$ 1,169.02 million in 2022 to US$ 1,892.26 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.

A few structural changes in the media & broadcast industry leads to increasing customer interest and technical advances. As a part of the television industry's evolution, broadcasters are opting for innovative technologies to respond rapidly to commercial opportunities.

The demand for innovative technologies to provide higher quality display and flexible content management based on metadata has increased among various industries. Playout solutions are implemented in broadcasting for the advanced transmission of TV channels or radio content.

The playout solutions market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for personalized broadcast services across the globe. Additionally, rising demand for cloud-based playout solutions is driving the market. However, the complexity of its integration and privacy concerns are hampering the playout solutions market growth. Further, the introduction of 5G technology is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the playout solutions market growth.

Also, the demand for terrestrial television is expected to emerge as a significant trend in the playout solutions market over the forecast period.

For the entertainment industry, manufacturers such as Encompass produce a linear channel automatically with SCTE messages, marking the beginning and end of the program section and advertising and including high-quality metadata. This allows framing correct source files output such as AVOD, SVOD, Live-to-VOD, and digital ad insertion.

Dynamic process and workflow automation allow users to monitor content more efficiently and reach more customers with reduced overall costs. Muvi Playout is a new app from Muvi that allows consumers to build their scheduled live on an OTT TV channel using an easy-to-use scheduler; it opens another source of interaction for the audience. The app helps to build a simple schedule for all the on-demand content and makes the OTT platform run like a linear TV network. Muvi Playout also allows the detection of different time zones as well as creation of separate channels for various time zones.

Thus, this feature makes it easy to collect information associated with the most-watched content by different audiences across multiple geographies while producing shows. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Netflix, and Amazon Prime video solutions allow providers to focus on content, thereby offering consumers a great user experience for broadcast playout, OTT, etc.

The sports channel applications (apps) developed by the playout solution developers help in managing sports channels - the playout software help in catering applications such as game scoreboard. Flexible playout solutions provide complete channel automation to broadcast one or two matches simultaneously, along with graphical details, advertisements, and multisource import data. For instance, the playout solution provided by Aveco controls sponsored graphics, asynchronous ads, time squeeze of programs to expand ad space without removing content, and management of sponsored anchor sentences. Avecois is one of the leading players engaged in automating some of the most complex and largest sports networks in the world, and it can assist in scale-down operations to manage small sports networks cost-effectively. The playout solution software for sports also provides templates that are ready to use and manages the game scoreboard and others.

The playout solutions market is segmented based on component, application, and geography. Based on component, the playout solutions market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the playout solutions market is segmented into sports, news, entertainment, lifestyle and fashion, and others. By geography, the playout solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in demand for personalized broadcasting services.
  • Rise in cloud-based playout solutions.

Restraint

  • Complexity in integration and privacy concerns.

Opportunity

  • Introduction of 5G technology.

Future Trend

  • Demand for terrestrial television.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Amagi
  • Evertz
  • BroadStream Solutions
  • Harmonic Inc
  • Belden Incorporated (Grass Valley)
  • Imagine Communications
  • Pebble Beach Systems
  • Pixel Power
  • Playbox Technology
  • Florical Systems

