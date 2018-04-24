Global PLM Software Market will earn a revenue of more than USD 14 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About PLM Software in the Automotive Sector



Product lifecycle management (PLM) software is used in several lifecycle stages of product development. PLM software comprises computer-aided design (CAD), simulation and analysis (S&A) software, digital manufacturing (DM), and collaborative product data management (cPDM) software. PLM is used in the manufacture and R&D of motor vehicles like passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy vehicles, and electric cars.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global PLM software market in the automotive sector will earn a revenue of more than USD 14 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PLM software market in the automotive sector for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Autodesk

• Dassault Systèmes

• Oracle

• PTC

• Siemens



Market driver

• Rising integration of IoT

Market challenge

• Threat of cybersecurity and software privacy

Market trend

• Automatic real-time tracking of products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



