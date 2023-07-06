Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Strategic Business Report 2023: Offering Hygiene & Water Saving, Touch-Less Fixtures Emerge as Mega Trend

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$89 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$134.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$64.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns in Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Home Remodeling Projects Support Growth Amid the Pandemic

Factors Impacting Kitchen & Bath Design Business During COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020

Factors Shaping Construction Sector & Plumbing Manufacturing

US Construction Outlook

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

United States Housing Units Starts by Quarter: 2021 & 2022 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Housing Units Starts by Quarter: 2021 & 2022 (Housing Units in Thousands) Host of Factors Stirring Global Plumbing Manufacturing Industry

Competitive Scenario

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Types of Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

Plumbing Fittings

Plumbing Fixtures

Fast Paced Urbanization Continues to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific Market

India Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Smart Homes Become a Mainstream Reality, Smart Plumbing Products Gain Increasing Interest

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Demand for Smart Plumbing Fixtures: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Consumers Shift Focus from Traditional Flush Toilets to Smart Toilets

Trending Smart Technologies & Fixtures to Watch-For in Plumbing Arena

Voice-Activated Faucets: A New Age Phenomenon

Smart Showers Bring in a Transformational Phase in Shower Industry

Offering Hygiene & Water Saving, Touch-Less Fixtures Emerge as Mega Trend

Water Conservation Remains at the Core for Product Design Innovations

Reducing Water Usage Gains Prominence in Shower Business

Residential End-Uses of Water in the US

Residential Sector Remains a Significant Market

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by End-Use Segment: 2022

Rising Home Renovation & Upgrade Activity as Bright Spot for Plumbing

Changes in Consumer Habits during COVID-19 Crisis Buoy Demand for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in Renovation Projects

Rehabilitating Stagnant Water Systems Gains Significance Post Pandemic

Greywater Recycling Systems Taking Water Savings to Next Level

Increasing Number of Homes with Multiple Bathrooms Elevate Opportunities

Share of New Single family Home Starts in the US by Number of Bathrooms: 2012-2020

Select Bathroom Fixture Trends

Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum

Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation

Demand on High for Stylish Fittings

Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures market

A Peek into the Latest Trends Related to Bathroom Faucets

Bidets Continue to Report Healthy Demand

Plumbing Technology & Design Trends for Luxury Bathrooms

Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product Segmentation in Showerheads Market

Latest Showerhead Design Trends Lift up Showering Experience

Plumbing Innovations Drive Growth Opportunities

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Salient Faucet Trends Transforming Kitchens in 2023

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Factors Shaping Consumer's Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Outdated & Out-of-Style Plumbing Trends Paving Way for New Options

Premium Products High in Demand

Online Marketplace Picks up Growth

Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by Distribution Channel, Online and Offline: 2022

Entry of Direct-To-Consumer Brands Spike Competition in the Showerheads Market

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

