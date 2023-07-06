Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Strategic Business Report 2023: Offering Hygiene & Water Saving, Touch-Less Fixtures Emerge as Mega Trend

06 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET
The global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$89 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$134.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$64.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: A Prelude
- Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns in Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- Home Remodeling Projects Support Growth Amid the Pandemic
- Factors Impacting Kitchen & Bath Design Business During COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020
- Factors Shaping Construction Sector & Plumbing Manufacturing
- US Construction Outlook
- United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- United States Housing Units Starts by Quarter: 2021 & 2022 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- Host of Factors Stirring Global Plumbing Manufacturing Industry
- Competitive Scenario
- Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Types of Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
- Plumbing Fittings
- Plumbing Fixtures
- Fast Paced Urbanization Continues to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific Market
- India Emerges as a Lucrative Market
- Developed Regions Continue to Offer Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Smart Homes Become a Mainstream Reality, Smart Plumbing Products Gain Increasing Interest
- Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Demand for Smart Plumbing Fixtures: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Consumers Shift Focus from Traditional Flush Toilets to Smart Toilets
- Trending Smart Technologies & Fixtures to Watch-For in Plumbing Arena
- Voice-Activated Faucets: A New Age Phenomenon
- Smart Showers Bring in a Transformational Phase in Shower Industry
- Offering Hygiene & Water Saving, Touch-Less Fixtures Emerge as Mega Trend
- Water Conservation Remains at the Core for Product Design Innovations
- Reducing Water Usage Gains Prominence in Shower Business
- Residential End-Uses of Water in the US
- Residential Sector Remains a Significant Market
- Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by End-Use Segment: 2022
- Rising Home Renovation & Upgrade Activity as Bright Spot for Plumbing
- Changes in Consumer Habits during COVID-19 Crisis Buoy Demand for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in Renovation Projects
- Rehabilitating Stagnant Water Systems Gains Significance Post Pandemic
- Greywater Recycling Systems Taking Water Savings to Next Level
- Increasing Number of Homes with Multiple Bathrooms Elevate Opportunities
- Share of New Single family Home Starts in the US by Number of Bathrooms: 2012-2020
- Select Bathroom Fixture Trends
- Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum
- Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation
- Demand on High for Stylish Fittings
- Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures market
- A Peek into the Latest Trends Related to Bathroom Faucets
- Bidets Continue to Report Healthy Demand
- Plumbing Technology & Design Trends for Luxury Bathrooms
- Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product Segmentation in Showerheads Market
- Latest Showerhead Design Trends Lift up Showering Experience
- Plumbing Innovations Drive Growth Opportunities
- Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
- Salient Faucet Trends Transforming Kitchens in 2023
- Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products
- Factors Shaping Consumer's Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)
- Outdated & Out-of-Style Plumbing Trends Paving Way for New Options
- Premium Products High in Demand
- Online Marketplace Picks up Growth
- Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by Distribution Channel, Online and Offline: 2022
- Entry of Direct-To-Consumer Brands Spike Competition in the Showerheads Market
- Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
- Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
