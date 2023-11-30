Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry Report 2023-2030: Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Usage into Other Arenas Such as Food & Beverage

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The demand for pneumatic conveying systems in 2022 was primarily driven by the growth in the manufacturing sector. This report provides insights into the competitive scenario of the pneumatic conveying systems market, highlighting the key competitors and their percentage market share in 2022.

The competitive market presence of players worldwide is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report also showcases select innovations and advancements in the industry. It offers a global market outlook and prospects, analyzing the market by type, operation, and end-use. Regional analysis is provided, with a breakdown of sales in developed and developing regions. 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The report ranks geographic regions by CAGR for the period 2020-2027. Additionally, it introduces the concept of pneumatic conveying systems, their features, advantages, and environmental repercussions. The report also delves into troubleshooting and compares hydraulic and pneumatic conveying systems, providing insights into recent market activity and highlighting select global brands in the industry.

The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth
  • Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves Space
  • Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach
  • Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials
  • Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements
  • Innovations to Enhance Conveying
  • Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
  • Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry
  • Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals
  • Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability
  • Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic Conveying Systems Help
  • Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Pneumatic Conveying System
  • Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
  • Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
  • Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
  • Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems
  • A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally
  • Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
  • Criticality of Inventory Management
  • Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications
  • Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the Post-Pandemic World
  • Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic Conveying Systems
  • Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)

  • Altas Copco AB
  • Coperion GmbH
  • Cyclonaire Corporation
  • DYPNF Co. Ltd.
  • Dynamic Air Inc.
  • Flexicon Corporation
  • Gericke AG
  • Hillenbrand, Inc.
  • Macawber Engineering, Inc.
  • Nilfisk Group
  • Palamatic Process Inc.
  • Schenck Process Holding GmbH
  • Zeppelin Systems GmbH

