Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry Report 2023-2030: Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Usage into Other Arenas Such as Food & Beverage

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The demand for pneumatic conveying systems in 2022 was primarily driven by the growth in the manufacturing sector. This report provides insights into the competitive scenario of the pneumatic conveying systems market, highlighting the key competitors and their percentage market share in 2022.

The competitive market presence of players worldwide is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report also showcases select innovations and advancements in the industry. It offers a global market outlook and prospects, analyzing the market by type, operation, and end-use. Regional analysis is provided, with a breakdown of sales in developed and developing regions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The report ranks geographic regions by CAGR for the period 2020-2027. Additionally, it introduces the concept of pneumatic conveying systems, their features, advantages, and environmental repercussions. The report also delves into troubleshooting and compares hydraulic and pneumatic conveying systems, providing insights into recent market activity and highlighting select global brands in the industry.



The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth

Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves Space

Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach

Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials

Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements

Innovations to Enhance Conveying

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry

Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals

Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic Conveying Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Pneumatic Conveying System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems

A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Criticality of Inventory Management

Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications

Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the Post-Pandemic World

Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems

