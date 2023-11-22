Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to Reach $962.6 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Nebulizers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pneumatic Nebulizers estimated at US$704.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$962.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Vented segment, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$382 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Breath-Actuated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $186.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Pneumatic Nebulizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$186.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Profiles of Leading Players:

Aerogen

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

HEYER Medical AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Omron Corporation

PARI Medical Holding GmbH

PARI Pharma GmbH

Philips Respironics

Salter Labs Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

