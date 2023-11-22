Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to Reach $962.6 Million by 2030

22 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Nebulizers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pneumatic Nebulizers estimated at US$704.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$962.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The Vented segment, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$382 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Breath-Actuated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $186.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Pneumatic Nebulizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$186.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Key Report Benefits:
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Pneumatic Nebulizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Nebulizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Pneumatic Nebulizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Nebulizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vented by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Vented by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Vented by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breath-Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Breath-Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Breath-Actuated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
- World Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
