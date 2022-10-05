Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market to Reach $11.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.32%

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pneumococcal vaccine market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children under 2-5 years of age are at a high risk of developing pneumococcal disease. This, in confluence with the escalating number of birth rates and the growing concerns among parents about the health of their children, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing geriatric population is contributing to the market growth. This can also be accredited to the contagiousness of the disease, which can cause severe complications in older adults.

Furthermore, the rising number of smokers and individuals living with chronic health conditions is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in infant routine immunization by governing agencies of numerous countries is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Breakup by Product Type:

Prevnar 13

Synflorix

Pneumovax 23

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Distribution Partner Companies

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO)

Government Authorities

Breakup by End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market



6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type



7 Market Breakup by Product Type



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

