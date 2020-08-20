Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $3,147.7 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2% - Exclusive Report [230 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report by Research Dive on the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the market. This report is professional and comprehensive in its tone articulated by our market specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Download Coronavirus Impact Analysis Report at https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/357/pneumonia-therapeutics-market#myQueryForm

Factors Boosting the Growth of the Market

The main factor behind the growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market is the ceaseless transmission of the highly infectious and fatal coronavirus. Prevalent Pneumonia cases among the COVID-19 patients has increased the demand for pneumonia therapeutics market.

Key Features

The global pneumonia therapeutic market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% as per the previous analysis.

The real-time CAGR is 8.2% for the forecast period according to a recent analysis.

The market was expected to reach $1,783.1 million in 2020 as per the pre-pandemic report.

in 2020 as per the pre-pandemic report. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $1,817.1 million in 2020.

Current Scenario of the Market- Impact of COVID-19

The key players of the market are focusing on introducing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth. For instance, BioAegis therapeutics has recently received approval to proceed with phase 2 trial of its gelsolin COVID-19 Treatment. Gelsolin is a key component of the body's immune system. BioAegis is in a unique position to deliver therapeutics that have the potential to disrupt the course of COVID-19.

Top Companies in Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

1. Mylan N.V

2. Novartis Lupin Pharmaceuticals

3. DescriptionGlaxoSmithKline plc

4. DescriptionCipla Limited

5. Abbott Laboratories

6. Sanofi S.A.

7. Merck

8. Bayer

9. Allergan

As the report states, the global pneumonia therapeutics market is forecasted to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. New entrants and leading players of the market are expected to bring in some newer innovative ideas and rewarding opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments. Purchase Inquiry to Get Sample Report [80 pages]

More about Pneumonia Therapeutics:

Pneumonia Therapeutics: Symptoms, Risks, and Treatment Procedures

Similar Reports:

1. Energy-based Cancer Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Request to Download Sample

2. Laboratory Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Request to Download Sample

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive