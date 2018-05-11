Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Abbott, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Siemens & Sysmex

The global point-of-care coagulation testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus toward personalized medicine. The development of whole genome technology, growing number of retail clinics, and companion diagnostics are resulting in an increased demand for personalized medicine. The growing focus on the development of personalized medicines is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the point-of-care coagulation testing market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained professionals. Effective translation of diagnostics from research to applications presents challenges. For instance, partial pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide in blood requires extensive optimization before results can be interpreted correctly.



Key vendors

Abbott

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Medtronic

Siemens

Sysmex

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and clinics

Homecare

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus toward personalized medicine

Growing product promotional activities

Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



