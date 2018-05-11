Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Abbott, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Siemens & Sysmex

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global point-of-care coagulation testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing focus toward personalized medicine. The development of whole genome technology, growing number of retail clinics, and companion diagnostics are resulting in an increased demand for personalized medicine. The growing focus on the development of personalized medicines is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the point-of-care coagulation testing market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained professionals. Effective translation of diagnostics from research to applications presents challenges. For instance, partial pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide in blood requires extensive optimization before results can be interpreted correctly.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Medtronic
- Siemens
- Sysmex
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Homecare
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus toward personalized medicine
- Growing product promotional activities
- Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/knd2zl/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-point-of-care-coagulation-testing-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-abbott-danaher-f-hoffmann-la-roche-medtronic-siemens--sysmex-300646949.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article