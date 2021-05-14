Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Markets, 2021-2027 - Disease Devices, Glucose Monitoring, Coagulation Monitoring, Urinalysis, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cancer Markers, and Hematology

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Markers Segment to Register Higher CAGR During 2020-2027



Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market was valued at US$ 446.54 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 855.54 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020-2027.



Based on application, the global point-of-care data management software market is bifurcated into infectious disease devices, glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology. The glucose monitoring segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

Whereas, the cancer markers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of new technologies among researchers and academia technological advancements, growing diabetic patient population base. Moreover, presence of the various market players that are offering various products and rise in the technological advancement will further offer lucrative opportunities in the study period.



The market is primarily driven by increase in adoption of POC devices by hospitals and laboratories. Increase in geriatric population, high incidence of chronic as well as infectious diseases, and rise in awareness among people about preventive health care has led to high demand for point of care testing devices across the world. However, operating challenges along with product recalls might hinder the market growth.

Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, Telcor Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Orchard Software Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., DataLink Software, LLC., Radiometer Medical ApS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., and others are among the major companies operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By Application

1.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By End-User

1.3.3 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By Geography



2. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Point of Care Data Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Infectious- and Lifestyle-Related Diseases

5.1.2 Product Launches and Product Developments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Operating Challenges

5.2.2 Product Recalls

5.3 Impact Analysis



6. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Analysis- by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By Application 2019& 2027 (%)

7.3 Glucose Monitoring

7.4 Infectious Disease Devices

7.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring

7.6 Coagulation Monitoring

7.7 Cancer Marker

7.8 Urinalysis

7.9 Hematology



8. Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Analysis- by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By End User 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.4 Hospitals/Critical Care Units

8.5 Clinics/Outpatient



9. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market

9.2 Europe: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 South and Central America Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers AG

TELCOR Inc.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Orchard Software Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

DataLink Software, LLC.

Radiometer Medical ApS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

