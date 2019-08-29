Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $57.85 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Point of Care Diagnostics market is accounted for $20.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $57.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Some of the key players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Accubiotech, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company), Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical, PTS Diagnostics (A Part of Sinocare Inc.), Quidel, Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Sekisui Diagnostics, Siemens and Trinity Biotech.

Rising usage of home-based POC devices, growing number of regulatory approvals for new immunoassay techniques, increasing occurrence of various chronic and infectious diseases and technological advancements are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, factors such as pricing pressure and stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are restricting market growth.

Point of care diagnosis involves testing of the samples at the point of care to facilitate rapid diagnosis and treatment plan. Only a small amount of sample is required for point of care and the procedure is completed in real-time, which has increased the acceptance rate for these tests. Point of care diagnosis allows for timely detection of diseases and can really impact the medical outcome of the disease treatment. The volume of point-of-care testing (PoC) has steadily increased over the 40 or so years since its widespread introduction. POC is often accomplished through the use of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments and test kits.

Amongst Platform, the molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the predicted period due to growing initiatives of market players for developing new products and advancements in technology.

By geography, North America will experience rapid growth, due to the rising geriatric population base together with the existence of higher healthcare expenditure levels. Furthermore, the presence of high awareness levels amongst the patients as well as the physicians pertaining to early disease diagnosis is supportive for the largest share of region in the industrial revenue.

Prescription Modes Covered:

Over the Counter Testing

Prescription-Based Testing

Technologies Covered:

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography Tests)

Solid Phase

Biosensors

Agglutination Assays

Products Covered:

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

Hematology Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Fecal Occult Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiometabolic Testing

Glucose Monitoring

Coagulation Testing

Other Point of Care Products

End Users Covered:

Research Laboratories

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

