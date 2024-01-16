Global Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Key Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

16 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Point of Care (POC) Analyzers pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
This report provides extensive coverage of Point of Care (POC) Analyzers under development, offering comprehensive insights into pipeline products, major players, developmental activities, clinical trial data, and recent developments in the segment/industry. The report reviews the details of major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities related to POC Analyzers. It also lists all the pipeline projects involving major players engaged in the development of POC Analyzers.
Coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development, ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stages, allowing readers to understand the progress of these products in the pipeline. Key clinical trial data related to ongoing trials specific to pipeline products in the POC Analyzers segment is provided, offering valuable insights into the clinical development of these products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Companies and Product Overview
6 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Access Bio Inc
- Acousort AB
- Acrongenomics Inc (Inactive)
- AgPlus Diagnostics LTD
- Akonni Biosystems Inc
- Alere Inc
- All Medicus Co Ltd
- Analytical Diagnostic Solutions Inc
- ApoCell Inc
- Aptatek BioSciences Inc
- AquaBioChip, LLC
- Atonomics A/S (Inactive)
- Aviv Biomedical, Inc.
- Besst Test
- Binghamton University
- Bio-AMD Inc
- BioMedomics Inc
- Biopico Systems Inc
- Biosensia Ltd
- Boston University
- BreviTest Technologies LLC
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Canon USA Inc
- Center for Innovation in Point-of-Care Technologies for HIV/AIDS
- ChipCare Corp
- Chrogene Aarogyam Biotech Pvt Ltd
- Chronus Health Inc
- City, University of London
- Co-Diagnostics Inc
- Cornell University
- Curetis GmbH
- Duke University
- Edan Instruments Inc
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Electrocyt, Inc.
- Emergent Detection Inc (Inactive)
- Endeavor Sciences Inc
- Entegrion Inc
- ExcitePCR Corp
- Fable Biyoteknoloji San ve Tic AS
- Fawkes Biotechnology LLC
- First Light Diagnostics Inc
- Florida International University
- Future Diagnostics Solutions BV
- General Fluidics Corp
- Giner Inc
- GlucoSentient Inc
- Glyconics Ltd
- Haemokinesis Pty Ltd
- HemoPalm Corp
- IdbyDNA Inc
- Indian Institute of Science
- Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.
- Invivomon Inc (Inactive)
- I-Sens Inc
- LabNow Inc (Inactive)
- LightDeck Diagnostics Inc
- Louisiana State University
- Lucendi Inc
- Masaryk University
- Maxygen-mobile DNA tests
- McKesson Corp
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- MobioSense Inc
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Nalia Systems Ltd
- Nanomix Inc
- NeuroCatch Inc
- Newcastle University
- Nikkiso Co Ltd
- Nova Biomedical Corp
- Novel Microdevices LLC
- Ohmx Corp
- OncoGenesis
- Ontera Inc (Inactive)
- Oregon State University
- Pacific Nanoscience, Inc.
- POC Medical Systems Inc
- Prominex Inc
- Qvella Corp
- Radisens Diagnostics Ltd
- Rapid Diagnostic Pvt Ltd
- RMIT University
- Samvardhana Motherson Health Solution Ltd
- Scryb Inc
- SeLux Diagnostics Inc
- SenGenix Inc
- SepTec
- Smiths Detection Inc
- StemTek Therapeutics SL
- Sugentech Inc
- Thermal Gradient Inc
- ThreeFold Sensors (Inactive)
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- University of Calgary
- University of California Berkeley
- University of Glasgow
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ural Federal University
- ViroGates AS
- Wellstat Diagnostics LLC
