Global Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022

According to this latest report, the market is estimated at 1.174 Billion in 2018.
The goal of POC infectious disease testing is to detect pathogens in humans and determine a course of antimicrobial treatment that is the most appropriate for the patient. The threat of infectious diseases is generally associated with developing countries, but infectious diseases are also a major cause of morbidity and mortality in developed countries in Europe and in the U.S. Various factors such emerging infectious diseases, mass migration, global travelers, misuse of antibiotics and co-infection, lead to a need for continuous global effort and novel avenues of research to fight against these expending threats.
Infectious disease testing will always be a key driver for diagnostic testing because new pathogen strains develop each year, such as in seasonal influenza and H1N1, Lyme disease, West Nile. Additionally, hospital acquired infections, like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), necessitate increased testing.
This report provides market sizing and forecasts for the following disease areas:
- Influenza
- STD
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Malaria
- C. difficile
- E. coli
- H. pylori
- Home Test/OTC
- Others
Companies Profiled
- Abbott/Alere
- Atlas Genetics Ltd.
- Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd
- Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (BBI)
- Biolytical Laboratories
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Boson Biotech Co. Ltd
- Calypte Biomedical Corporation
- Cepheid, Inc (Danaher)
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- J. Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd
- Medmira, Inc
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc
- Opko Health, Inc
- Orasure Technologies, Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Response Biomedical Corp
- Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.
- Rheonix, Inc
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd
- Vircell
- Wama Diagnostica
Key Topics Covered
1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- Scope And Methodology
- Trends Affecting The Market
- Competitive Outlook
2: Introduction and Overview
- Overview
- Osteoporosis
- Pregnancy and Fertility
- Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing
- Industry Regulations
- Test Types
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva
- Hair
- Optical Technologies
- Breath
- Products in Infectious Disease POC Testing
3: POC Infectious Disease Testing Market Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dplb3b/global?w=5
