Global Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022

According to this latest report, the market is estimated at 1.174 Billion in 2018.

The goal of POC infectious disease testing is to detect pathogens in humans and determine a course of antimicrobial treatment that is the most appropriate for the patient. The threat of infectious diseases is generally associated with developing countries, but infectious diseases are also a major cause of morbidity and mortality in developed countries in Europe and in the U.S. Various factors such emerging infectious diseases, mass migration, global travelers, misuse of antibiotics and co-infection, lead to a need for continuous global effort and novel avenues of research to fight against these expending threats.

Infectious disease testing will always be a key driver for diagnostic testing because new pathogen strains develop each year, such as in seasonal influenza and H1N1, Lyme disease, West Nile. Additionally, hospital acquired infections, like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), necessitate increased testing.

This report provides market sizing and forecasts for the following disease areas:

Influenza

STD

HIV

Hepatitis

Malaria

C. difficile

E. coli

H. pylori

Home Test/OTC

Others



Companies Profiled

Abbott/Alere

Atlas Genetics Ltd.

Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (BBI)

Biolytical Laboratories

Biomerica, Inc.

Boson Biotech Co. Ltd

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Cepheid, Inc (Danaher)

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

J. Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd

Medmira, Inc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Opko Health, Inc

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Response Biomedical Corp

Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.

Rheonix, Inc

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech Plc

Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd

Vircell

Wama Diagnostica

Key Topics Covered



1: Executive Summary



Introduction

Size and Growth of the Market

Regional Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Scope And Methodology

Trends Affecting The Market

Competitive Outlook

2: Introduction and Overview



Overview

Osteoporosis

Pregnancy and Fertility

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing

Industry Regulations

Test Types

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Optical Technologies

Breath

Products in Infectious Disease POC Testing

3: POC Infectious Disease Testing Market Analysis



