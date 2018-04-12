Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market 2018-2023 - In 2017, Sales of Point of Care Testing Reached $19.6 Billion, Increasing 4.4% From $18 Billion in 2015

This annual study on the point of care market finds that the near-patient concept continues to win over customers. There has been continued growth in this market, despite challenges, and it nears $20 billion. In 2017, sales of Point of Care testing reached $19.6 billion, increasing 4.4% from $18 billion in 2015.

This provides expert market coverage of over two dozen individual market segments, while describing companies in the market and major trends. The report provides an in-depth look at the global POC testing market yielded several interesting facts that are explored in this study.

These are just a few of them:

Alere - Abbott merger has changed market share in Point of Care Diagnostics.

Substance abuse testing is the largest segment of professionally-administered POC testing.

The latest trend to overcome reticence for self-testing is direct to consumer marketing of lab tests in public venues such as malls and supermarkets and home testing kits via the Internet.

It is estimated that more than 10 million glucose monitor devices, and several hundred million test strips are sold annually, worldwide.

FOB colon cancer testing market continues to grow due to the aging of the population and increasing knowledge of colon cancer; and there are several new products.

Molecular point of care systems are finding their way, using the respiratory segment as a vehicle.

Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape.

Many more findings and 100+ data points

Key Highlights:

180+ Company Profiles of Major and Specialist Point of Care Players

Country Markets for China , India , Brazil and Several Regional Markets

, , and Several Regional Markets Glucose Market, 2017 - 2023

Pregnancy Testing, 2017 - 2023

Coagulation Market, 2017 - 2023

Professional Lipids Testing, 2017 - 2023

Self-Testing Lipids, 2017-2023

Infectious Disease Testing, 2017 - 2023

POC Urinalysis Market, 2017 - 2023

TSH-POC, 2017 - 2023

Allergy-POC, 2017 - 2023

Auto-Immune POC Market, 2017 - 2023

Blood and Electrolytes Tests Market, 2017 - 2023

Rapid Cardiac Markers Market, 2017 - 2023

12 Market Categories and Over 100 Market Data Points



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction and Overview



3. POC Blood Glucose Tests



4. POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market



5. POC Rapid Coagulation



6. POC Rapid Cardiac Markers



7. POC Substance Abuse



8. POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing



9. POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing



10. POC Infectious Disease Testing



11. POC Lipid Testing



12. POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing



13. POC Urine Strip Testing



14. Miscellaneous POC Testing



15. Issues and Trends



16. Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis



17. Corporate Profiles



A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl.

Abaxis, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abingdon Health, Ltd.

Access Bio, Inc.

Accriva Diagnostics

Accubiotech Co, Ltd.

Accutech, LLC

Acon Laboratories, Inc

Aerscher Diagnostics, LLC

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alere Inc

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

American Bio Medica Corporation

Amnisure International

Aquila Diagnostic Systems, Inc

Arkray

Arlington Scientific, Inc.

Artron Laboratories, Inc

Ativa Medical Corporation

Atlas Genetics Ltd.

Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd

Audit Diagnostics

Augurix Diagnostic

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Axxin

BTNX

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton Dickinson (BD)

(BD) Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (BBI)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biolytical Laboratories

Biomedomics, Inc

Biomeme, Inc

Biomerica, Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Bioracle Limited

Bioscan Screening Systems, Inc.

Biosensia

Biotron Diagnostics, Inc.

Boditech Med Inc

Boson Biotech Co. Ltd

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Care Products, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Clarity Diagnostics, LLC

Confirm Biosciences

Ctk Biotech, Inc.

DRG International, Inc.

Daktari Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc

Dialab Gmbh

Diasys Diagnostic Systems Gmbh

Diaxohit

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Dna Electronics Ltd. (Dnae)

Dr. Fooke-Achterrath Laboratoren Gmbh

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

EY Laboratories

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

Elitechgroup, Inc.

Enterix, Inc

Entopsis

Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Fabpulous B.V.

Fio Corporation

First Check Diagnostics LLC

Genbio

Genedrive Plc

Getein Biomedical, Inc.

Glysby Snc

Helena Laboratories

Hema Diagnostic Systems, LLC

Hemosure, Inc.

Horibia, Ltd.

Immunosciences Lab, Inc.

Immunostics, Inc

Insilixa, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

J. Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd

Jal Innovations Pte Ltd

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

Lamdagen Corporation

Lifescan, Inc

Lifesign, LLC

Macherey-Nagel

Magnasense Technologies

Mbio Diagnostics, Inc

MedMira, Inc

Medix Biochemica

Medtronic

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Metaara Medical Technologies, Inc

Micronics, Inc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Noble Medical, Inc

Nova Biomedical, Corp.

OPKO Health, Inc

Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

Operon

Opti Medical Systems, Inc

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Polymed Therapeutics Inc.

Polymedco, Inc

Polymer Technologies, Inc (Pts Diagnostics)

Preventis Gmbh

Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

Quantumdx Group Limited

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer Medical A/S

Renesa UG

Response Biomedical Corp

Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.

Rheonix, Inc

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers Gmbh

Siloam Biosciences, Inc

Spectral Medical, Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Techlab, Inc.

Teco Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech Plc

Trividia Health

Tulip Diagnostics Ltd

Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd

Vircell

Wama Diagnostica

Wave 80 Biosciences

Werfen

Xagenic

