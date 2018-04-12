Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market 2018-2023 - In 2017, Sales of Point of Care Testing Reached $19.6 Billion, Increasing 4.4% From $18 Billion in 2015

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing (Infectious Disease Testing, POC Cancer Tests, Rapid Coagulation, Urine Testing, Lipid Tests, Pregnancy Testing, Glucose Testing and Other POC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual study on the point of care market finds that the near-patient concept continues to win over customers. There has been continued growth in this market, despite challenges, and it nears $20 billion. In 2017, sales of Point of Care testing reached $19.6 billion, increasing 4.4% from $18 billion in 2015.
This provides expert market coverage of over two dozen individual market segments, while describing companies in the market and major trends. The report provides an in-depth look at the global POC testing market yielded several interesting facts that are explored in this study.
These are just a few of them:
- Alere - Abbott merger has changed market share in Point of Care Diagnostics.
- Substance abuse testing is the largest segment of professionally-administered POC testing.
- The latest trend to overcome reticence for self-testing is direct to consumer marketing of lab tests in public venues such as malls and supermarkets and home testing kits via the Internet.
- It is estimated that more than 10 million glucose monitor devices, and several hundred million test strips are sold annually, worldwide.
- FOB colon cancer testing market continues to grow due to the aging of the population and increasing knowledge of colon cancer; and there are several new products.
- Molecular point of care systems are finding their way, using the respiratory segment as a vehicle.
- Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape.
- Many more findings and 100+ data points
Key Highlights:
- 180+ Company Profiles of Major and Specialist Point of Care Players
- Country Markets for China, India, Brazil and Several Regional Markets
- Glucose Market, 2017 - 2023
- Pregnancy Testing, 2017 - 2023
- Coagulation Market, 2017 - 2023
- Professional Lipids Testing, 2017 - 2023
- Self-Testing Lipids, 2017-2023
- Infectious Disease Testing, 2017 - 2023
- POC Urinalysis Market, 2017 - 2023
- TSH-POC, 2017 - 2023
- Allergy-POC, 2017 - 2023
- Auto-Immune POC Market, 2017 - 2023
- Blood and Electrolytes Tests Market, 2017 - 2023
- Rapid Cardiac Markers Market, 2017 - 2023
- 12 Market Categories and Over 100 Market Data Points
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction and Overview
3. POC Blood Glucose Tests
4. POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market
5. POC Rapid Coagulation
6. POC Rapid Cardiac Markers
7. POC Substance Abuse
8. POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
9. POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing
10. POC Infectious Disease Testing
11. POC Lipid Testing
12. POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing
13. POC Urine Strip Testing
14. Miscellaneous POC Testing
15. Issues and Trends
16. Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis
17. Corporate Profiles
- A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl.
- Abaxis, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abingdon Health, Ltd.
- Access Bio, Inc.
- Accriva Diagnostics
- Accubiotech Co, Ltd.
- Accutech, LLC
- Acon Laboratories, Inc
- Aerscher Diagnostics, LLC
- Akers Biosciences, Inc.
- Alere Inc
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc
- American Bio Medica Corporation
- Amnisure International
- Aquila Diagnostic Systems, Inc
- Arkray
- Arlington Scientific, Inc.
- Artron Laboratories, Inc
- Ativa Medical Corporation
- Atlas Genetics Ltd.
- Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd
- Audit Diagnostics
- Augurix Diagnostic
- Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd
- Axxin
- BTNX
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton Dickinson (BD)
- Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (BBI)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biolytical Laboratories
- Biomedomics, Inc
- Biomeme, Inc
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Biomerieux SA
- Biophor Diagnostics, Inc
- Bioracle Limited
- Bioscan Screening Systems, Inc.
- Biosensia
- Biotron Diagnostics, Inc.
- Boditech Med Inc
- Boson Biotech Co. Ltd
- Calypte Biomedical Corporation
- Care Products, Inc.
- Cepheid, Inc
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc
- Clarity Diagnostics, LLC
- Confirm Biosciences
- Ctk Biotech, Inc.
- DRG International, Inc.
- Daktari Diagnostics
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom, Inc
- Dialab Gmbh
- Diasys Diagnostic Systems Gmbh
- Diaxohit
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Dna Electronics Ltd. (Dnae)
- Dr. Fooke-Achterrath Laboratoren Gmbh
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
- EY Laboratories
- Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.
- Elitechgroup, Inc.
- Enterix, Inc
- Entopsis
- Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
- Fabpulous B.V.
- Fio Corporation
- First Check Diagnostics LLC
- Genbio
- Genedrive Plc
- Getein Biomedical, Inc.
- Glysby Snc
- Helena Laboratories
- Hema Diagnostic Systems, LLC
- Hemosure, Inc.
- Horibia, Ltd.
- Immunosciences Lab, Inc.
- Immunostics, Inc
- Insilixa, Inc
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- J. Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd
- Jal Innovations Pte Ltd
- Jant Pharmacal Corporation
- Lamdagen Corporation
- Lifescan, Inc
- Lifesign, LLC
- Macherey-Nagel
- Magnasense Technologies
- Mbio Diagnostics, Inc
- MedMira, Inc
- Medix Biochemica
- Medtronic
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc
- Metaara Medical Technologies, Inc
- Micronics, Inc
- Nano-Ditech Corporation
- Noble Medical, Inc
- Nova Biomedical, Corp.
- OPKO Health, Inc
- Oasis Diagnostics Corporation
- Operon
- Opti Medical Systems, Inc
- Orasure Technologies, Inc.
- Polymed Therapeutics Inc.
- Polymedco, Inc
- Polymer Technologies, Inc (Pts Diagnostics)
- Preventis Gmbh
- Princeton Biomeditech Corporation
- Quantumdx Group Limited
- Quidel Corporation
- Radiometer Medical A/S
- Renesa UG
- Response Biomedical Corp
- Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.
- Rheonix, Inc
- Roche Diagnostic Corporation
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers Gmbh
- Siloam Biosciences, Inc
- Spectral Medical, Inc
- Sysmex Corporation
- Techlab, Inc.
- Teco Diagnostics
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Trividia Health
- Tulip Diagnostics Ltd
- Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd
- Vircell
- Wama Diagnostica
- Wave 80 Biosciences
- Werfen
- Xagenic
