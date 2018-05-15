Global Point-of-Care Testing Market - Focus on Application, Market Share, Product Mapping and Country - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Point of Care Testing Market to Reach $23.92 Billion in 2026, Reports BIS Research



It was estimated by WHO that the global prevalence of diabetes increased to 8.5% in adults over the age of 18 years in 2014 from 4.7% in 1980. Thus, the rising prevalence of diseases has led to increased morbidity and mortality thereby increasing the demand for better treatment and diagnostic services. Diagnosis is the very first and important step of treating any ailment. These factors have led to advancement in the field of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). With the advancement of technology, the field of IVD is evolving with the development of various devices which are minimally invasive as well as have better precision and accuracy.



The IVD tests that can be performed at or near the patient site are called as Point Of Care Testing or POCT.



The POCT market includes product types, such as devices/ instruments, accessories/ consumables and software & other solutions. The market consists of various types of devices for different therapeutics application, such as blood glucose monitoring, infectious diseases, blood gas & electrolytes, anticoagulant management, pregnancy & fertility, substance abuse, urinalysis, cardiac markers, lipids, HbA1C, tumor/cancer markers and several others.



These devices are being used for the rapid diagnosis of disease conditions for the early detection and management of the disease.The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, and the key strategies and developments taking place in this market.



Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering questions related to various aspects of the global market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global POCT market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



The key players that have been contributing significantly to the POCT market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Instrumentation Laboratory, Trinity Biotech plc, OraSure Technologies, Alfa Scientific Designs, Radiometer, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, among others.



Executive Summary

The global healthcare scenario is currently witnessing unprecedented changes owing to the rising geriatric population as well as the increasing prevalence of diseases.As per the WHO statistics, the global elderly population (aged 65 years and over) was 562 million in 2012 and it increased by 55 million in 2015.



The prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases has been increasing simultaneously, thus having a profound impact on the global health scenario. WHO further states that the global prevalence of diabetes, which is one of the chronic diseases, increased to 8.5% in adults over the age of 18 years in 2014, from 4.7% in 1980. This has, consequently lead to an escalated demand for better treatment and diagnostic services as diagnosis is the very first and crucial step of treating any ailment. This resulted in various developments in the field of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). With the advancement of technology, the field of IVD is evolving with the development of various devices which are minimally invasive as well as have better precision and accuracy. The IVD tests that can be performed at or near the patient site are called as Point Of Care Testing or POCT.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global POCT market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the POCT market.



The market has been segmented into 'product', 'end-users', 'application' and 'geographical regions'.



The global POCT market was estimated at $13.87 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow over $23.92 billion by 2026. The rise in the geriatric population along with the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for POCT devices and drive growth of the global market. The POCT devices are portable, have quick Turn Around Time (TAT) and are easy to use which makes them more attractive for the end users, thereby increasing their demand and usage.



The global POCT market can be segmented based on product into devices, consumables and software & other solutions.The major contributor to the market in 2017 was the consumables/accessories segment.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring, infectious diseases, blood gas & electrolytes, anticoagulant management, pregnancy & fertility, substance abuse, urinalysis, cardiac markers, lipids, HbA1C, tumor/cancer markers and others.



Based on the end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, diagnostic laboratories and others. The market for the home care is expected to reach $5,740.2 million by 2026. Geographically, the largest contributor to the growth of the global POCT market in 2017 was North America due to the presence of supportive governmental regulations and reimbursement policies apart from the increase in the number of elderly people. This was followed by Europe. The fastest growing region was Asia-pacific because of rising healthcare expenditure and increasing patient awareness.



The PoC devices provide quick, efficient and safe detection method along with the advantage of remote and confidential testing. The market is expected to grow in the near future due to technological hybridization, connectivity with smartphone-based applications, higher demand in the developing nations, and increased usage across different indication.



The report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different key players of the market, supported by extensive financial summary of each. The key players for the market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Instrumentation Laboratory, Trinity Biotech Plc, OraSure Technologies, Alfa Scientific Designs, Radiometer, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Belgium

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• RoW



