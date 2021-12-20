Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Markets, 2021-2030 - Demand for Therapeutic PoCUS Devices to Rise Faster

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market Research Report: By Type, Portability, Application - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care ultrasound devices market revenue is predicted to increase to $4,546.5 million by 2030 from $2,186.8 million in 2020, at a 7.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

Booming Geriatric Population To Take Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Devices Market to $4,546.5 Million by 2030.

The COVID-19 impact on the point-of-care ultrasound devices market has been negative due to the closure of manufacturing facilities. Moreover, almost all the healthcare resources were diverted to the fight against the pandemic, which is why most diagnostic imaging facilities were shut down, except for COVID patients.



The diagnostic bifurcation held the larger share in the PoCUS devices market, on the basis of type, in the past. Such devices are being increasingly utilized for evaluating left ventricular systolic function and diagnosing severe mitral regurgitation, pericardial effusion, pleural effusion, pulmonary edema, and pneumothorax.



In the coming years, the portability segment of the point-of-care ultrasound devices market will be dominated by the trolley/cart-based bifurcation. These devices find widespread usage in hospitals as they can be easily taken from one place to another, such as between radiology departments and emergency rooms (ER).



The highest CAGR in the PoCUS devices market, under the application segment, will likely be seen in the emergency medicine category. As shifting the patient from the ER to the ultrasound ward can result in loss of valuable time, portable ultrasound devices are being used at the bedside to obtain immediate clinical information, increase efficiency, improve patient safety, and decrease the risk of complications.



Europe has generated the highest revenue in the point-of-care ultrasound devices market till now because of the increasing chronic disease incidence, healthcare expenditure, and geriatric population and rapid technological advancements in radiology, as a whole. The UN says that the region's geriatric population will increase from 140.4 million in 2019 to 199.9 million by 2050, thus driving the volume of ultrasound procedures.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing PoCUS devices market in the years to come owing to the rising demand for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and surging cases of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases. Moreover, the aging population in Asia is set to reach 954.6 million by 2050 from 395.3 million in 2019, says the UN.



The major players in the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market are Esaote S.p.A., Analogic Corporation, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Braun Melsungen AG.

The major drivers for the market include:

Booming Geriatric Population: The number of people aged 65 and above on earth is set to grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, says the United Nations (UN). Since not all older people can visit a medical care facility every time, these devices can be brought to wherever the patients are, for diagnosis.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the PoCUS devices market by propelling the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment. Ultrasound is not only used to detect the disease but also during treatment, such as ultrasound-guided surgeries. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), heart diseases kill 17.9 million and cancer kills 9.6 million people each year, thus driving the demand for ultrasound procedures.

Key Findings of Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Market Report

Demand for therapeutic PoCUS devices to rise faster

Growing geriatric population biggest reason behind market advance

APAC most-lucrative region for PoCUS devices market investments

PoCUS devices undergoing technological advancements

Emergency medicine biggest application area of PoCUS devices

Market fragment in nature due to presence of numerous manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Diagnostic

4.1.1.2 Therapeutic

4.1.2 By Portability

4.1.2.1 Trolley/cart-based

4.1.2.2 Compact/handheld

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Emergency medicine

4.1.3.2 Cardiology

4.1.3.3 Obstetrics and gynecology

4.1.3.4 Vascular and urology

4.1.3.5 Musculoskeletal

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Technological advancements in PoCUS devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Surge in geriatric population

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3 Increasing awareness about benefits of portable ultrasound devices

4.2.2.4 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of skilled sonographers

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global PoCUS Device Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Portability

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Partnerships

11.2.3 Acquisitions



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Esaote S.p.A.

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4ysja

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

