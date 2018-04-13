Global Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market (2018-2022) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10% - High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Developing Countries

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 38.13 Billion by 2022 from USD 23.71 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, increasing incidence of target diseases, and rising preference for home healthcare across the globe are increasing the adoption of POC diagnostic products globally.



On the basis of product, the global POC diagnostics market is segmented into products for glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, coagulation testing, cardiometabolic testing, hematology testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, drugs of abuse testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, fecal occult testing, and others (multi-assay testing, liver testing, hepatitis A & B testing, and vitamin assay testing). The infectious disease testing products segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing patient population base and increasing availability and awareness about infectious disease POC testing products are the major factors contributing to the segment's growth.



Based on platforms, the point-of-care diagnostics market is further segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, POC molecular diagnostics, dipsticks, and microfluidics. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing advancements in technology, increasing initiatives of market players for developing POC molecular diagnostic products, and resource-limited settings.



On the basis of mode of prescription, the rapid diagnostic market is categorized into two segments prescription-based testing and OTC testing. The prescription-based testing segment is expected to command the largest share of the global point-of-care diagnostics market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the lack of awareness on OTC POCT devices in developing nations.



On the basis of end user, the rapid diagnostic market is further segmented into professional diagnostic centers, home care, research laboratories, and other end users. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for home and remote monitoring and rising demand for rapid tests among home care users.



The report covers the point-of-care diagnostics market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017, due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives in this region.



The major players of the market are Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Quidel (US), Chembio (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Nova (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), AccuBioTech (China), and Trinity Biotech (US).

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 POC Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 POC Diagnostics Market, By Platform

4.3 Geographic Analysis: POC Diagnostics Market, By End User and Region

4.4 POC Diagnostics Market, By Product

4.5 POC Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the POC Diagnostics Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.3 Rising Usage of Home-Based POC Devices

5.2.1.4 Growing Government Support

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

5.2.1.6 Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Novel Immunoassay Techniques

5.2.1.7 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

5.2.1.8 Rising Number of Clia-Waived POC Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Recalls: Hampering User Confidence

5.2.2.2 Pricing Pressure Owing to Reimbursement Cuts and Budget Constraints

5.2.2.3 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies are Significantly Increasing Gestation Period for Product Launches

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Healthcare Decentralization - Converting Lab Tests to POC Tests

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.2.3.4 POC Tests With Multiplexing Capabilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Alignment With Definitive Central Lab Methods

5.2.4.1.1 Disadvantages of POC Testing Over Central Lab Methods

5.2.4.2 Inadequate Knowledge About the Use of POC Devices in Professional Settings

5.2.4.3 Reluctance Towards Changing Existing Diagnostic Practices

5.2.4.4 High Cost of Devices

5.2.5 Emerging Applications of Point-of-Care Testing

5.2.5.1 Sepsis Biomarkers

5.2.5.2 Stroke Markers

5.2.5.3 Thyroid Testing

5.2.5.4 Dna Testing

5.2.5.5 Endocrine Testing



6 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glucose Monitoring Products

6.2.1 Strips

6.2.2 Meters

6.2.3 Lancets & Lancing Devices

6.3 Cardiometabolic Testing Products

6.3.1 Cardiac Marker Testing Products

6.3.2 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products

6.3.3 HBA1C Testing Products

6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Products

6.4.1 Influenza Testing Products

6.4.2 HIV Testing Products

6.4.3 Hepatitis C Testing Products

6.4.4 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products

6.4.5 Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products

6.4.6 Respiratory Infection Testing Products

6.4.7 Tropical Disease Testing Products

6.4.8 Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

6.5 Coagulation Testing Products

6.5.1 PT/INR Testing Products

6.5.2 Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

6.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

6.6.1 Pregnancy Testing Products

6.6.2 Fertility Testing Products

6.7 Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

6.8 Urinalysis Testing Products

6.9 Cholesterol Testing Products

6.10 Hematology Testing Products

6.11 Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

6.12 Fecal Occult Testing Products

6.13 Other POC Products



7 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography Tests)

7.3 Dipsticks

7.4 Microfluidics

7.5 Molecular Diagnostics

7.6 Immunoassays



8 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prescription-Based Testing

8.3 OTC Testing



9 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings

9.2.2 Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

9.3 Home Care

9.4 Research Laboratories

9.5 Other End Users



10 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

11.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Approvals

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Accubiotech

12.3 Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

12.4 Chembio Diagnostics

12.5 Danaher Corporation

12.6 EKF Diagnostics

12.7 Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

12.8 Johnson & Johnson

12.9 Nova Biomedical

12.10 PTS Diagnostics (A Part of Sinocare Inc.)

12.11 Quidel

12.12 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

12.13 Sekisui Diagnostics

12.14 Siemens

12.15 Trinity Biotech



