Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Industrial Application Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 48% in 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (RO Systems, Filtration Methods), Application (Residential, Industrial), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of entry water treatment systems market is anticipated to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Growing awareness regarding water contamination due to lead, bacteria, and chemical, micro-plastic contents is expected to fuel product demand. Other factors driving product demand include growing population, strong economic growth, rising number of household constructions, increasing disposable income, and high product awareness among consumers. The increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising product adoption, thereby boosting industry growth.

The introduction of new technologies and incorporation of the IoT in the newly launched products are also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, In March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO and PES ultrafiltration membranes.



Customers who want to reduce the distress of modules required in water purification systems can use Multibore PRO, which acts as part of a multi-technology approach to water treatment applications in various sectors. Increasing collaboration activities among industry experts and market players are facilitating the introduction of innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with governments of various countries to cater to specific needs based on the water quality and presence of pollutants in the water in the region.



Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment held a prominent share of more than 16.2% in 2023 owing to widespread awareness about the RO water treatment capabilities

Based on technology, the distillation systems segment is expected to grow at the lucrative CAGR over the forecast period

The industrial application segment held the largest market share of 48.6% in 2023. The commercial application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030

Rising water scarcity and increasing levels of industrial, pharmaceutical, and other hazardous chemical pollutants are augmenting product adoption and installation

Asia-Pacific dominated the industry in 2023 owing to factors, such as increasing construction activities, rising health consciousness, and high awareness regarding waterborne illness



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Reverse Osmosis Systems

4.4. Water Softeners

4.5. Disinfection Methods

4.6. Filtration Methods

4.7. Distillation Systems

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Residential

5.4. Commercial

5.5. Industrial



Chapter 6. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. North America

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.4. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. UK

6.3.5. Spain

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.7. Russia

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. China

6.4.3. India

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.5. South Korea

6.4.6. Australia

6.5. Central & South America

6.5.2. Brazil

6.5.3. Argentina

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.2. Saudi Arabia

6.6.3. UAE



Chapter 7. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Strategy Mapping

7.6. Company Profiles

3M

Dupont

Pentair plc

BWT Holding

Culligan

Watts

Aquasana

Calgon Carbon

EcoWater Systems

GE Appliance



