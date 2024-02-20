Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Industrial Application Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 48% in 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (RO Systems, Filtration Methods), Application (Residential, Industrial), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of entry water treatment systems market is anticipated to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Growing awareness regarding water contamination due to lead, bacteria, and chemical, micro-plastic contents is expected to fuel product demand. Other factors driving product demand include growing population, strong economic growth, rising number of household constructions, increasing disposable income, and high product awareness among consumers. The increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising product adoption, thereby boosting industry growth.

The introduction of new technologies and incorporation of the IoT in the newly launched products are also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, In March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO and PES ultrafiltration membranes.

Customers who want to reduce the distress of modules required in water purification systems can use Multibore PRO, which acts as part of a multi-technology approach to water treatment applications in various sectors. Increasing collaboration activities among industry experts and market players are facilitating the introduction of innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with governments of various countries to cater to specific needs based on the water quality and presence of pollutants in the water in the region. 

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

  • Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment held a prominent share of more than 16.2% in 2023 owing to widespread awareness about the RO water treatment capabilities
  • Based on technology, the distillation systems segment is expected to grow at the lucrative CAGR over the forecast period
  • The industrial application segment held the largest market share of 48.6% in 2023. The commercial application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030
  • Rising water scarcity and increasing levels of industrial, pharmaceutical, and other hazardous chemical pollutants are augmenting product adoption and installation
  • Asia-Pacific dominated the industry in 2023 owing to factors, such as increasing construction activities, rising health consciousness, and high awareness regarding waterborne illness


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis
3.7. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
4.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.3. Reverse Osmosis Systems
4.4. Water Softeners
4.5. Disinfection Methods
4.6. Filtration Methods
4.7. Distillation Systems
4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
5.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Residential
5.4. Commercial
5.5. Industrial

Chapter 6. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
6.2. North America
6.2.2. U.S.
6.2.3. Canada
6.2.4. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Europe Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Germany
6.3.3. France
6.3.4. UK
6.3.5. Spain
6.3.6. Italy
6.3.7. Russia
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. China
6.4.3. India
6.4.4. Japan
6.4.5. South Korea
6.4.6. Australia
6.5. Central & South America
6.5.2. Brazil
6.5.3. Argentina
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.2. Saudi Arabia
6.6.3. UAE

Chapter 7. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market - Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.5. Strategy Mapping
7.6. Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • Dupont
  • Pentair plc
  • BWT Holding
  • Culligan
  • Watts
  • Aquasana
  • Calgon Carbon
  • EcoWater Systems
  • GE Appliance


North America Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Trumpf, Bystronic Laser, Winbro, Mazak, WARDJet, Omax, Salvagnini and Flow International

The "North America Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cutting, Shearing), Application (Job Shops, ...
Global Plastic Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Advent of Bio-Based Plastic Resins has Played a Prominent Role in Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Applications

The "Global Plastic Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Crystalline Resin, Non-crystalline Resin, Engineering Plastic),...
