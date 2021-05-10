Global Point of Purchase Packaging Market Size Worth $20.39 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9% |Polaris Market Research
May 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of purchase packaging market size is expected to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 – 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rapidly progressing retail market along with a growing need for having the best affordable market solutions to attract consumers. In addition to this, major retail brands are adopting the point of purchase packaging as a part of their structured marketing strategies, thereby helping the market grow. Furthermore, such packaging solutions offer specific targeting marketing and can be customized as per the customer preference and hence largely preferred by small brands as well.
Key Highlights of Point of Purchase Packaging Market
- Based on product type, pallet display and floor display have dominated the point of purchase packaging market as it offers a facility to assemble a wide range of products by using innovative methods such as alternating stacking and chimney.
- In terms of end-use, the convenience store end-user segment contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to its affordability over other traditional advertising solutions.
- By material type, the paper segment emerged as the most used material and has a higher consumption rate for materials specifically made from paper. The segment's growth is primarily attributed to its increased use in retail stores due to its cost-effectiveness.
- Based on application, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is projected to grow as the most dominating application segment over the forecast period. The implementation of point of purchase solutions helps to increase impulsive buying practices.
- The use of recyclable materials in the production of these packaging solutions appeals to customers who prefer environmentally friendly goods, thus contributing to increased product demand.
Explosive population growth and the shift of consumers to urban areas increase the demand for these packaging solutions. The purchasing power, buying & behavioral habits, and preferences of millennials have changed over the years, thereby supporting market growth.
Regional Developments:
North America dominated the global point of purchase packaging market on account of the rise in regional population, changing consumer preferences, and high growth rate of food and beverage and personal care industries. Additionally, this region's growth is fueled by the presence of large and well-established retail chains, massive marketing investments, and an increasing need for improved product presentation.
Competitive Landscape of
To make a long-lasting impact on consumers and increase brand recognition, several large brands operating in the market are concentrating on personalized and customizable point of purchase packaging solutions. Companies emphasizing packaging to distinguish their labels and provide personalization. Some of the key players operating in the market include DS Smith, Felbro, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now, Swisstribe, Smurfit Kappa Display, FFR Merchandising, International Paper Company, Fencor Packaging Group Limited, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Hawver Display, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company.
Target Audience
- Supply Side: Packaging Solutions Providers
- Demand Side: Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care Industry
- Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration
Polaris Market Research has segmented the point of purchase packaging market report on the basis of material, product, industry, end-use, and region.
Point of Purchase Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Glass
- Paper
- Plastic
- Metal
- Others
Point of Purchase Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Pallet Display
- Endcap Display
- Floor Display
- Counter Display
- Side Kick Display
- Others
Point of Purchase Packaging Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Pharmaceutical
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Point of Purchase Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Point of Purchase Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Columbia
- RoLATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- UAE
- RoMEA
About Polaris Market Research
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.
