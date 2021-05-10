Global Point of Purchase Packaging Market Size Worth $20.39 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9% |Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of purchase packaging market size is expected to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 – 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rapidly progressing retail market along with a growing need for having the best affordable market solutions to attract consumers. In addition to this, major retail brands are adopting the point of purchase packaging as a part of their structured marketing strategies, thereby helping the market grow. Furthermore, such packaging solutions offer specific targeting marketing and can be customized as per the customer preference and hence largely preferred by small brands as well.

Request for a sample report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-purchase-packaging-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Point of Purchase Packaging Market

Based on product type , pallet display and floor display have dominated the point of purchase packaging market as it offers a facility to assemble a wide range of products by using innovative methods such as alternating stacking and chimney.

, have dominated the point of purchase packaging market as it offers a by using innovative methods such as alternating stacking and chimney. In terms of end-use , the convenience store end-user segment contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to its affordability over other traditional advertising solutions .

, contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to . By material type , the paper segment emerged as the most used material and has a higher consumption rate for materials specifically made from paper. The segment's growth is primarily attributed to its increased use in retail stores due to its cost-effectiveness .

, emerged as the most used material and has a higher consumption rate for materials specifically made from paper. The segment's growth is primarily attributed to . Based on application , the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is projected to grow as the most dominating application segment over the forecast period. The implementation of point of purchase solutions helps to increase impulsive buying practices .

, accounted for the largest share in the market and is projected to grow as the most dominating application segment over the forecast period. The implementation of point of purchase solutions . The use of recyclable materials in the production of these packaging solutions appeals to customers who prefer environmentally friendly goods, thus contributing to increased product demand.

Explosive population growth and the shift of consumers to urban areas increase the demand for these packaging solutions. The purchasing power, buying & behavioral habits, and preferences of millennials have changed over the years, thereby supporting market growth.

Get Full Research Summary on Point of Purchase Packaging Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-purchase-packaging-market

Regional Developments:

North America dominated the global point of purchase packaging market on account of the rise in regional population, changing consumer preferences, and high growth rate of food and beverage and personal care industries. Additionally, this region's growth is fueled by the presence of large and well-established retail chains, massive marketing investments, and an increasing need for improved product presentation.

Competitive Landscape of

To make a long-lasting impact on consumers and increase brand recognition, several large brands operating in the market are concentrating on personalized and customizable point of purchase packaging solutions. Companies emphasizing packaging to distinguish their labels and provide personalization. Some of the key players operating in the market include DS Smith, Felbro, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now, Swisstribe, Smurfit Kappa Display, FFR Merchandising, International Paper Company, Fencor Packaging Group Limited, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Hawver Display, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Packaging Solutions Providers

Packaging Solutions Providers Demand Side: Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care Industry

Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care Industry Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-purchase-packaging-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the point of purchase packaging market report on the basis of material, product, industry, end-use, and region.

Point of Purchase Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others

Point of Purchase Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pallet Display

Endcap Display

Floor Display

Counter Display

Side Kick Display

Others

Point of Purchase Packaging Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Point of Purchase Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Point of Purchase Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Columbia



RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



RoMEA

Find more research reports on Chemicals and Materials by PMR

Polyurethane Foam Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Automotive, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Furniture & Furnishing, Building & Construction, Footwear, Others); By Density Composition; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Transparent Plastic Market Share, Size, Trends & Analysis Report, By Type (Rigid Transparent Plastic, Flexible Transparent Plastic), By Polymer Type (Polycarbonate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate), By End-User, By Region Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Composite Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Plastic, Paper, Cardboard); By Application (Food And Beverage Industry, Plastic Goods Industry, Healthcare Industry, Consumer Goods), By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research