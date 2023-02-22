Global Point of Sale Software Market Expected to Garner $13,645.2 Million by 2031, Growing at 10.9% CAGR from 2022-2031 [250-Pages] | Analysis by Research Dive

The point of sale software market is expected to grow by 2031 due to increasing demand across various corporate applications. The retail sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative. Market in North America is foreseen to be the most dominant.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Point of Sale Software Market by Application Type (Fixed and Mobile), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), End User (Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022- 2031".

As per the report, the global point of sale software market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 10.9% in the 2022-2031 timeframe, thereby garnering $13,645.2 million by 2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Over the years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for customized point of sale software across various corporate applications. This surge in demand is expected to immensely help the point of sale software market grow in the forecast years. Moreover, increasing preference for cashless transactions is predicted to boost the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The growing usage of point of sale software by small businesses is predicted to offer huge growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Along with this, the rise in availability of QuickBooks point of sale software is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the analysis years.

Restraints: Security concerns with respect to point of sale software, however, may dampen the growth rate of the point of sale software market.

Access to the Complete PDF Sample of the Point of Sale Software Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The point of sale software market, however, has been an exception to this phenomenon. The lockdowns and travel restrictions led to a massive increase in cashless transactions which increased the demand for point of sale software. This surge in demand helped the market register excellent growth figures in the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the point of sale software market into different segments based on application, deployment, enterprise size, end user, and region.

By application, the fixed POS sub-segment is anticipated to become the most lucrative sub-segment in the forecast period. The increasing preference of most restaurants and retail shops for fixed POS systems is expected to help this sub-segment to grow in the forecast period.





By deployment, the cloud sub-segment is anticipated to become the most dominant sub-segment in the forecast period. The low-cost deployment of cloud-based services which enables easy adaptation of a changing business landscape is expected to push this sub-segment forward in the forecast period.





By enterprise size, the large enterprise sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. High demand for customized POS software across large-scale retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment segments is anticipated to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.





By end user, the retail sub-segment is anticipated to grab a significant market share in the forecast period. The rising adoption of point of sale software by clothing, accessories, groceries, packaged products, and electronics retail stores is expected to help this sub-segment grow with a stunning rate in the forecast period.





By regional analysis, the point of sale software market in North America region is expected to be the most profitable by 2031. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the presence of prominent POS software vendors, along with increased demand for advanced integrated point of sale software.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a call to get more Industry Insights on the Point of Sale Software Market

Significant Market Players

The significant market players of the point of sale software market are

NCR Corporation

Clover Network Inc.

Ingenico Group

Revel Systems

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Intuit Inc.

Oracle

Epicor Software Corporation

SAP SE

Agilysys Inc.

These key market players are developing different strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the market.

In June 2022, Openbravo, a Spanish cloud-based software developer, announced the launch of a new point of sale software specifically catering to the demands of quick service restaurants. According to the company, this point of sale (POS) software will help restaurants to manage their workload in an efficient and effective manner. This new point of sale software is thus, predicted to help the company to increase its presence in the market.

Granular Research on Specific Regions or Segments of Point of Sale Software Market & Avail 10%OFF

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about Point of Sale Software Market:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:



Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive