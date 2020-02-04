Global Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market Overview with CAGR Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polarization maintaining (PM) optical fiber provides the means to minimize noise and improve the optical performance of optical systems in a variety of market applications. The PM fiber market is estimated at $61 million in 2018 with strong projected growth through 2024 ($102 million). In 2018, PM fiber enabled a $738 million value-added component market.



The PM fiber market is broken down into five segments:

Gyros

Test and Measurement

Lasers

Telecommunication Components

Sensor - Non-Gyro

In 2018, the largest market segment was gyros (40% market share) followed by lasers (37% market share). It is forecast that by 2024, the laser market segment will surpass the gyro market segment in terms of market share.



There are several identified PM fiber suppliers with the leaders having a significant share of the government, military and aerospace markets focusing on fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOG).



This report will answer the following questions:

Which markets dominate in dollars and kilometers of fiber?

Which suppliers have the biggest share of the PM fiber markets?

How do those suppliers compare to each other in terms of PM fiber products sold, distinct manufacturing capabilities, and performance of products in specific uses?

What are the latest developments in PM fiber technology and manufacturing?

Which markets have the biggest barriers to entry, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Background

Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Methodology

Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Coverage



Market segments covered

Fiber optic gyroscopes

Fiber lasers

Telecommunications

Test and measurement

Sensors (non-gyro)

Specific product applications are listed by market segment:

Gyro

Fiber laser

Telecommunication

Test and measurement

Sensors (non-gyro)

Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market Forecast

The projected size of the PM fiber market by segment (Including Gyros, Lasers, Telecom Components, Test and Measurement, and Sensors) through 2024 in dollars and kilometers

Size in dollars and kilometers of PM fiber market segments by application in 2018 and 2024

PM Fiber Enabled Value Added Products in 2018 and 2024

Typical PM fiber pricing and usage per application in meters

The PM fiber product application categories for 36 key customers

Competitive PM Fiber Customers and Products

Fibercore

Nufern

Verrillon

Fujikura

OFS Optical

Corning

iXblue

Thorlabs

Competitive Evaluation

Fibercore

Nufern

Verrillon

Fujikura

OFS Optical

Corning

iXblue

Polarization Maintaining Fiber Technology



Polarization Maintaining Fiber Manufacturing

Panda

Bow-tie

Elliptical clad

Other

Barriers





Companies Mentioned



AC Photonics

Advanced Fiber Resources

AFL Agiltron

AFW Technologies

Agiltron

AiDi

Chiral Photonics

Ciena

Coherent

Convergent Photonics

Corning

Diamond

DK Photonics

Draper Laboratory

Evanescent Photonics

Fibercore

Finisar

Fujikura

General Photonics

Gould

Honeywell

IPG Photonics

iXblue

Laserglow

Lawrence Livermore

Lightcomm

Lightel Photonics

Lockheed Martin

Luna Technologies

Melles Griot

Micro-Optics

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Molex

NEDAERO

Northrup Grumman

Nufern

OFS Optical

Op-Link

Optosun

Optosun Technology

OZ Optics

Phoenix Photonix

PhotonTec

Saab

Senko

Sepectra Physics

Summitomo

Thorlabs

Timbercon

Topica Photonics

Verrillion

