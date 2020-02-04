Global Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market Overview with CAGR Forecasts to 2024
Feb 04, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polarization maintaining (PM) optical fiber provides the means to minimize noise and improve the optical performance of optical systems in a variety of market applications. The PM fiber market is estimated at $61 million in 2018 with strong projected growth through 2024 ($102 million). In 2018, PM fiber enabled a $738 million value-added component market.
The PM fiber market is broken down into five segments:
- Gyros
- Test and Measurement
- Lasers
- Telecommunication Components
- Sensor - Non-Gyro
In 2018, the largest market segment was gyros (40% market share) followed by lasers (37% market share). It is forecast that by 2024, the laser market segment will surpass the gyro market segment in terms of market share.
There are several identified PM fiber suppliers with the leaders having a significant share of the government, military and aerospace markets focusing on fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOG).
This report will answer the following questions:
- Which markets dominate in dollars and kilometers of fiber?
- Which suppliers have the biggest share of the PM fiber markets?
- How do those suppliers compare to each other in terms of PM fiber products sold, distinct manufacturing capabilities, and performance of products in specific uses?
- What are the latest developments in PM fiber technology and manufacturing?
- Which markets have the biggest barriers to entry, and why?
Key Topics Covered:
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Background
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Methodology
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Coverage
Market segments covered
- Fiber optic gyroscopes
- Fiber lasers
- Telecommunications
- Test and measurement
- Sensors (non-gyro)
Specific product applications are listed by market segment:
- Gyro
- Fiber laser
- Telecommunication
- Test and measurement
- Sensors (non-gyro)
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market Forecast
- The projected size of the PM fiber market by segment (Including Gyros, Lasers, Telecom Components, Test and Measurement, and Sensors) through 2024 in dollars and kilometers
- Size in dollars and kilometers of PM fiber market segments by application in 2018 and 2024
- PM Fiber Enabled Value Added Products in 2018 and 2024
- Typical PM fiber pricing and usage per application in meters
- The PM fiber product application categories for 36 key customers
Competitive PM Fiber Customers and Products
- Fibercore
- Nufern
- Verrillon
- Fujikura
- OFS Optical
- Corning
- iXblue
- Thorlabs
Competitive Evaluation
- Fibercore
- Nufern
- Verrillon
- Fujikura
- OFS Optical
- Corning
- iXblue
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Technology
Polarization Maintaining Fiber Manufacturing
- Panda
- Bow-tie
- Elliptical clad
- Other
Barriers
Companies Mentioned
- AC Photonics
- Advanced Fiber Resources
- AFL Agiltron
- AFW Technologies
- Agiltron
- AiDi
- Chiral Photonics
- Ciena
- Coherent
- Convergent Photonics
- Corning
- Diamond
- DK Photonics
- Draper Laboratory
- Evanescent Photonics
- Fibercore
- Finisar
- Fujikura
- General Photonics
- Gould
- Honeywell
- IPG Photonics
- iXblue
- Laserglow
- Lawrence Livermore
- Lightcomm
- Lightel Photonics
- Lockheed Martin
- Luna Technologies
- Melles Griot
- Micro-Optics
- MIT Lincoln Laboratory
- Molex
- NEDAERO
- Northrup Grumman
- Nufern
- OFS Optical
- Op-Link
- Optosun
- Optosun Technology
- OZ Optics
- Phoenix Photonix
- PhotonTec
- Saab
- Senko
- Sepectra Physics
- Summitomo
- Thorlabs
- Timbercon
- Topica Photonics
- Verrillion
