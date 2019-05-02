Global Polarized Sunglasses Market 2019-2023 - Rising Product Premiumization Due to Increased Innovation and Portfolio Extension

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polarized Sunglasses Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polarized sunglasses market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.



The rising positioning of premium polarized sunglasses as fashion accessories will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. These glasses have gained a broad appeal among high-income consumers as it adds to their social status and fashion sense. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized polarized sunglasses for office wear, casual wear, party wear, and beachwear. These factors further will drive the global polarized sunglasses market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension



One of the growth drivers of the global polarized sunglasses market is the rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension. The increasing awareness among consumers, especially on vision care to protect the eyes from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays, is driving the demand for polarized sunglasses.



The increasing the availability of counterfeit products



One of the challenges in the growth of the global polarized sunglasses market is the increasing availability of counterfeit products. The growing number of counterfeit products is expected to adversely affect the sales of the vendors of the market in focus operating in the global market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers of polarized sunglasses are focusing more on the production of sunglasses with new styles, sizes, colors, designs, and other aesthetic features to cater to the growing consumer demand. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CR-39 or ADC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of innovative lenses and technologically advanced polarized sunglasses

Advent of tinted polarized sunglasses

Increasing adoption of polarized sunglasses in developing countries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Essilor

Kering

Luxottica Group

Lvmh

Maui Jim, Inc.

Safilo Group S.P.A.



