Global Polarized Sunglasses Market 2019-2023 - Rising Product Premiumization Due to Increased Innovation and Portfolio Extension
May 02, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polarized Sunglasses Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polarized sunglasses market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.
The rising positioning of premium polarized sunglasses as fashion accessories will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. These glasses have gained a broad appeal among high-income consumers as it adds to their social status and fashion sense. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized polarized sunglasses for office wear, casual wear, party wear, and beachwear. These factors further will drive the global polarized sunglasses market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension
One of the growth drivers of the global polarized sunglasses market is the rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension. The increasing awareness among consumers, especially on vision care to protect the eyes from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays, is driving the demand for polarized sunglasses.
The increasing the availability of counterfeit products
One of the challenges in the growth of the global polarized sunglasses market is the increasing availability of counterfeit products. The growing number of counterfeit products is expected to adversely affect the sales of the vendors of the market in focus operating in the global market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers of polarized sunglasses are focusing more on the production of sunglasses with new styles, sizes, colors, designs, and other aesthetic features to cater to the growing consumer demand. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Market segmentation by material
- Comparison by material
- Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CR-39 or ADC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by material
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of innovative lenses and technologically advanced polarized sunglasses
- Advent of tinted polarized sunglasses
- Increasing adoption of polarized sunglasses in developing countries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Essilor
- Kering
- Luxottica Group
- Lvmh
- Maui Jim, Inc.
- Safilo Group S.P.A.
