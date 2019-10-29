Global Pole Saw Market Outlook to 2024: Increasing Adoption of Eco-friendly Products & Increasing Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pole Saw Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pole Saw Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 5% During the Period 2018-2024

The pole saw market has a high degree of concentration with leading vendors accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition is further expected to increase due to the growing emphasis on developing advanced, cost-effective technology and products. Currently, market players are adopting several energy-efficient products due to the increase in environmental consciousness. Manufacturers are identifying different market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and sustainability.

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, distribution, and geography. In terms of power, the gas-powered segment is likely to gain surge over electrical and battery-powered segments.



The increasing demand for gas-powered equipment from professional users for trimming and pruning large swathes of the area is a major factor responsible for the gas-powered segment. However, the segment faces certain challenges, which are likely to decrease their application. The growing environment consciousness and noise pollution are likely to hamper the segment growth.

Government initiatives to cope up with global warming, increasing demand for gardening equipment and improving technological innovations are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the pole saw market during the forecast period.



Pole Saw manufacturers are introducing well-engineered products that offer enhanced performance and productivity. Hence, the increasing demand for technologically advanced products among professional users is expected to open avenues for the global pole saw market during the forecast period. The availability of electric-powered equipment, which decreases soil spillage frequency and hassle of gas volatility, is likely to widen the scope for sustainability.



Pole Saw Market: Segmentation



The electric-powered segment is expected to witness growth from the residential segment. These equipment are lighter and also offer easy to start mechanism, thereby increasing productivity. One of the key reasons for high preference opting for electric models is lightweight and generates low noise. Electric pole devices use batteries or extension cords, which are leading to zero-level emissions and fumes, thereby proving to be environment-friendly.



Commercial applications of pole saw equipment range from lightweight to medium to heavyweight activities. With the increase in the landscaping service industry, the demand for commercial equipment from professional landscapers is growing as they emphasize on the use of powerful and heavyweight tools. The demand for tidying of outdoor spaces is expected to increase the application in the residential segment. Small electric-powered equipment, especially battery-operated models, is finding increasing acceptance among consumers in the residential segment.



The standard pole saw segment is expected to contribute the majority share in the global market during the forecast period. The growing trend of purchasing outdoor power equipment and tools is expected to augur well for the standard segment. The availability of advanced features such as carbon steel hardened pruner blades, quick removable saw heads and aluminum poles in telescopic pole saw is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Manufacturers rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents, and intermediaries for effective product distribution. Distributors account for a majority share in the global pole saw market. However, with advances in technology, the online distribution channel is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period. Easy payment options, increased accessibility to the internet, and better delivery options are the major factors that are increasing the share of online distribution channels.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Marketing & Promotional Activities

8.1.2 Rising Gardening Equipment Demand

8.1.3 Increasing Demand for Battery-powered Products

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing Deforestation Activities

8.2.2 Safety Issues with Pole Saws

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Eco-friendly Products

8.3.2 Increasing Technological Innovations

8.3.3 Government Initiatives to Cope with Global Warming



9 Global Pole Saw Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Distribution Channel



12 By Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Standard Pole Saws

12.4 Telescopic Pole Saws



13 By Fuel Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Gas-Powered Pole Saws

13.4 Electric-Powered Pole Saws

13.5 Battery-Powered Pole Saw



14 By Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial Applications

14.4 Residential Applications



15 By Geography



Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview

Market Vendor Ranking Analysis



Key Company Profiles



STIHL



Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Husqvarna Group

Silky Saws

Stiga



Other Prominent Vendors



American Lawn Mower

Briggs & Stratton

COBRA Garden Machinery

EGO Power

Einhell Germany

EMAK

GAUS CO. LTD.

Generac Power Systems

Globe Tools Group

LOWE'S (KOBALT)

Mitox Garden Machinery

MTD Products

Pellenc

Positec Tool

Robert Bosch

R&R PRODUCTS

Snow Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

WEN Products

Yamabiko Corporation

Yard Force (Merotec)

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery



