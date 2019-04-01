Global Poles Market for Street Lights & Parking, 2019 to 2025 - Includes Profiles on 56 Manufacturers in all Major Markets

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poles for Street Lights & Parking Ed 2 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts and analysis of an important segment of the pole market - Street Light and Parking Lot poles.

They account for 20% of the 1.7 billion global population of poles. Light pole sales are growing fast, driven by the rise of the megacities in the developing world, ever-growing transport networks and Passive Safety regulations in the developed countries are changing materials and designs of poles.

Key Findings

Sales of street light poles in units and $ value are forecast from 2018 to 2025 by country and pole type (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood, composite), for new installations and replacements.

Replacements of concrete and wood poles with Passive Safety steel/aluminium poles are analysed.

Passive Safety is driving a switch from wood and concrete to steel, aluminium and composite poles in the street light segment of the market.

Passive Safety is a significant driver of the street light pole market. The concept appeared about thirty years ago and is now accepted as essential for road safety in advanced countries. This report explains what it is and how it works and its impact on the demand for poles.

Not all roads need Passive Safety devices. Passive Safety poles choices are based on road category, accident rates and speed limits. These categories determine the type of Passive Safety pole required.

Road segments and their requirement for Passive Safety are analysed.

Types of Passive Safety poles are described, with their applications.

The road networks - intercity, urban and rural continue to expand.

In the developing world, the exponential expansion of megacities is creating a continuous demand for more street lights. Some of the Middle Eastern countries are leading in Passive Safety regulation, with increased cost per unit.

The Smart City concept is well established and many cities are introducing smart measures. Street lighting is an important element of the Smart City, including a switch from HPS lamps to LEDs, and CMS. Passive safety is an important ingredient and poles are being modernised.

Parking is receiving increased attention. Demand is growing and it uses a disproportionate amount of space in today's cities. The parking situation varies enormously around the world, some countries prefer open lot parking and others choose multi-storey parking, but it is becoming a hot' market in some countries.

On-street parking is served with street lights, off-street parking consists of parking 'garages' which have wall-mounted light fittings and parking lots need light poles. The parking market is analysed together with the parking lot pole population and annual installations.

56 manufacturers of poles of all materials feature in this report including; Valmont, Europole, Induo Systemholztechnik, Sabre Industries, Union Metal, Shakespeare, Strongwell, RS Technologies, Powertrusion, Duratel, Koppers Inc, Scanpole, Sapa, Jerol, Petrofisa, Structa, and others.

Chapter Summaries

Chapter 1 - Street & Parking Light Population

Summary of the world's roads, the stock of street lights by major countries.

Chapter 2 - Street & Parking Light Sales

Annual installations of street light poles in units and sales in value.

Chapter 3 - The Smart City & Smart Street Lighting

Outline and discussion of the smart city concept and its implications for smart street lighting. Regional developments are discussed and the major smart lighting manufacturers outlined.

Chapter 4 - Passive Safety

Passive Safety is a fundamental driver of the market for street lighting poles in the advanced countries and is reaching out into other markets. The norms define different speed classes for different levels of safety for passengers and categorise columns as high energy absorbing, low energy absorbing and non-energy absorbing elements. In addition to composite and aluminium poles, there are two types of frangible steel pole; the breakaway or slip-base pole, and the impact absorbing pole. Outlines of Passive Safety in the EU and the main using countries, the United States and others.

Chapter 5 - Parking

Parking is a smaller segment of the market for lighting poles than street lights, amounting to 9% of it. Both on-street and off-street parking can be divided into two categories, regulated and/or paid-for parking and unregulated, free parking. The global markets are outlined and installed bases tabled with annual demand.

Chapter 6 - Pole Materials

Aluminium/steel, concrete, wood and composite poles, applications with their advantages and disadvantages.

Chapter 7 - Annual Installations of Light Poles

139 tables with analysis of new installations and replacements of street light poles by material (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite) from 2017 to 2025, in units and value.

Chapter 8 - Manufacturers of Lighting, Parking & Distribution Poles

Profiles of 56 companies manufacturing poles of all materials; steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite, in all major markets.

Companies Mentioned



Duratel

Europole

Induo Systemholztechnik

Jerol

Koppers Inc.

Petrofisa

Powertrusion

RS Technologies

Sabre Industries

Sapa

Scanpole

Shakespeare

Strongwell

Structa

Union Metal

Valmont

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3r3yo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

