Global Policy Analysis on Semiconductor Localization 2023: Impact of the Policies on the Semiconductor Industry's $1 Trillion Dream

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Policy Analysis on Semiconductor Localization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a roadmap for the selected regions, outlining strategic recommendations to sustain or gain a competitive advantage in the semiconductor ecosystem.
Additionally, the study analyzes the feasibility of a highly globalized industry pursuing self-sufficiency, primarily growth opportunities related to reshoring, sustainability, friend-shoring, nearshoring, digital transformation, talent management, and ecosystem development.
Semiconductors are essential blocks of all modern-day electronic devices and enable Mega Trends, such as connected and automated ecosystems across industries.
However, supply chain disruptions resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, and the China-Taiwan conflict are at the center of global semiconductor policies. Other disruptions, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, South Korea-Japan tensions, and North Korea's presence, continue to threaten the industry's growth.
Countries are aggressively investing in strengthening their local semiconductor ecosystem to reduce the reliance on a few South Asian countries. In addition, vendors are seeking to collaborate and strategize their regional investments to leverage government initiatives for chip localization.
The global study focuses on efforts by the semiconductor industry to strengthen its manufacturing footprint and value chain, including design and IP, assembly, testing, and packaging. Encompassing the semiconductor ecosystem across major global regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India), the deep-dive analysis highlights semiconductor policies, investments, and positioning across value chain processes. It also analyzes how various regions' growth prospects will evolve over the next 10 years.
The study also provides an analysis of additional critical areas:
- Chip lead times and future outlook
- Timeline of the industry disruption and transformation from trade war to tech war
- Strategic interests of policymakers for each process step in the semiconductor value chain
- Sustainability aspects of semiconductor manufacturing and the role of policies
- Impact of the policies on the semiconductor industry's $1 trillion dream
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Semiconductor Policies
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Semiconductors - The New Oil Defining Global Geopolitics
- Key Challenges
- Long Wait for Semiconductors Continues
- Timeline Analysis of the Semiconductor Debacle
- From Trade War to Tech War
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain Step Analysis
- Strategic Interests for Policymakers Across Chip Manufacturing
- Positioning of Countries in the Semiconductor Ecosystem - 2022
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Ecosystem - Share by Region, 2021
- Top Countries - R&D Spending by Companies
3. United States of America
- US Semiconductor Industry
- What is the US CHIPS Act?
- US CHIPS Act - Funds Appropriation
- Objectives of the CHIPS Act
- United States - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- US Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - United States
4. China
- Chinese Semiconductor Industry
- Chinese Semiconductor Policy
- China's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - China
5. Europe
- European Semiconductor Industry
- European Semiconductor Policy
- Europe - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- Europe's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Europe
6. South Korea
- South Korean Semiconductor Industry
- South Korean Semiconductor Initiatives
- South Korea - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- South Korea's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints & Ideal Roadmap - South Korea
7. Japan
- Japanese Semiconductor Industry
- Japanese Semiconductor Initiatives
- Japan - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- Japan's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Japan
8. Taiwan
- Taiwan Semiconductor Industry
- Taiwanese Semiconductor Initiatives
- Taiwan - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- Taiwan's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Taiwan
9. India
- Indian Semiconductor Industry
- Indian Electronics Ecosystem and Demand for Chips
- Indian Semiconductor Policy
- India - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments
- India's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook
- Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - India
10. Sustainability in Semiconductors
- Top 5 Trends in the Semiconductor Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- The Semiconductor Climate Consortium
- New York - Green CHIPS Initiative
- Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is Critical for the Path to Decarbonization
- Environmental Challenge of Producing Semiconductors
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Transformation for Efficiently Tackling Shocks
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Focus on Strategic Areas and Core Competencies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Aligning the Semiconductor Ecosystem with Sustainability Goals
12. Key Highlights and Expert Opinions
- Race for Semiconductor Self-sufficiency - A Potential Roadblock for the Industry's $1 Trillion Dream?
