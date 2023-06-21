Global Policy Analysis on Semiconductor Localization 2023: Impact of the Policies on the Semiconductor Industry's $1 Trillion Dream

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Policy Analysis on Semiconductor Localization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a roadmap for the selected regions, outlining strategic recommendations to sustain or gain a competitive advantage in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Additionally, the study analyzes the feasibility of a highly globalized industry pursuing self-sufficiency, primarily growth opportunities related to reshoring, sustainability, friend-shoring, nearshoring, digital transformation, talent management, and ecosystem development.

Semiconductors are essential blocks of all modern-day electronic devices and enable Mega Trends, such as connected and automated ecosystems across industries.

However, supply chain disruptions resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, and the China-Taiwan conflict are at the center of global semiconductor policies. Other disruptions, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, South Korea-Japan tensions, and North Korea's presence, continue to threaten the industry's growth.



Countries are aggressively investing in strengthening their local semiconductor ecosystem to reduce the reliance on a few South Asian countries. In addition, vendors are seeking to collaborate and strategize their regional investments to leverage government initiatives for chip localization.

The global study focuses on efforts by the semiconductor industry to strengthen its manufacturing footprint and value chain, including design and IP, assembly, testing, and packaging. Encompassing the semiconductor ecosystem across major global regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India), the deep-dive analysis highlights semiconductor policies, investments, and positioning across value chain processes. It also analyzes how various regions' growth prospects will evolve over the next 10 years.

The study also provides an analysis of additional critical areas:

Chip lead times and future outlook

Timeline of the industry disruption and transformation from trade war to tech war

Strategic interests of policymakers for each process step in the semiconductor value chain

Sustainability aspects of semiconductor manufacturing and the role of policies

Impact of the policies on the semiconductor industry's $1 trillion dream

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Semiconductor Policies

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Semiconductors - The New Oil Defining Global Geopolitics

Key Challenges

Long Wait for Semiconductors Continues

for Semiconductors Continues Timeline Analysis of the Semiconductor Debacle

From Trade War to Tech War

Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain

Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain Step Analysis

Strategic Interests for Policymakers Across Chip Manufacturing

Positioning of Countries in the Semiconductor Ecosystem - 2022

Semiconductor Manufacturing Ecosystem - Share by Region, 2021

Top Countries - R&D Spending by Companies

3. United States of America

US Semiconductor Industry

What is the US CHIPS Act?

US CHIPS Act - Funds Appropriation

Objectives of the CHIPS Act

United States - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments US Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - United States

4. China

Chinese Semiconductor Industry

Chinese Semiconductor Policy

China's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - China

5. Europe

European Semiconductor Industry

European Semiconductor Policy

Europe - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments Europe's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Europe

6. South Korea

South Korean Semiconductor Industry

South Korean Semiconductor Initiatives

South Korea - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments South Korea's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints & Ideal Roadmap - South Korea

7. Japan

Japanese Semiconductor Industry

Japanese Semiconductor Initiatives

Japan - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments Japan's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Japan

8. Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Industry

Taiwanese Semiconductor Initiatives

Taiwan - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments Taiwan's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - Taiwan

9. India

Indian Semiconductor Industry

Indian Electronics Ecosystem and Demand for Chips

Indian Semiconductor Policy

India - Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments

- Notable Semiconductor Investments and Developments India's Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook

Competitiveness in Value Chain Processes and Future Outlook Analyst Viewpoints and the Ideal Roadmap - India

10. Sustainability in Semiconductors

Top 5 Trends in the Semiconductor Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

UN Sustainable Development Goals

The Semiconductor Climate Consortium

New York - Green CHIPS Initiative

- Green CHIPS Initiative Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is Critical for the Path to Decarbonization

Environmental Challenge of Producing Semiconductors

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Transformation for Efficiently Tackling Shocks

Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Focus on Strategic Areas and Core Competencies

Growth Opportunity 3: Aligning the Semiconductor Ecosystem with Sustainability Goals

12. Key Highlights and Expert Opinions

Race for Semiconductor Self-sufficiency - A Potential Roadblock for the Industry's $1 Trillion Dream?

