Global Polished Concrete Market Report 2023: Sector is Estimated to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3%

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polished Concrete Market By Product, By Method, By Construction Type, By End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the polished concrete market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

PPG Industries, Inc.

The 3M Company

Company BASF SE

Sika AG

Ultra Tech Cement Limited

The Sherwin Williams Company

Boral Limited

Solomon Colors Inc.

Vexcon Chemicals, Inc.

the euclid chemical company

The ultimate no-wax flooring material is known as polished concrete. Concrete polishing contractors can grind concrete surfaces, whether they are new or old, to a high-gloss level with the right floor grinding tools and knowledge. It is no surprise that retail, commercial warehouse, and office buildings, as well as homeowners, are recognizing the appeal of these smooth, high-luster floors when concrete's superior durability and performance is considered.



The use of polished concrete in the non-residential building is being driven by considerations including durability, ease of maintenance, and cleaning, technological advancements, as well as applications in the use of glossy and appealing floors. Key factors driving the growth of the polished concrete market include an increase in construction spending.

Most end-use industries are pervaded by the notion of a shining, ornamental, and aesthetically beautiful floor, which has aided market penetration. An increase in restoration projects and residential and commercial construction is projected to drive the demand for concrete floor coating formulations. Government remodeling programs for infrastructure and the transportation industry, including airports, bus stops, metros, and railway stations, are one of the major factors boosting the market growth.



It is anticipated that there will be a sharp increase in the number of redesign and renovation projects in non-residential spaces during the forecast years. To draw more guests and raise the standard of the accommodations, hotel and resort operators are also renovating the buildings that house their establishments. For instance, in September 2021, JW Marriott opened a brand-new hotel in Canberra, Australia.

The hotel boasts the newest design highlights and polished concrete flooring, which enhances the visual appeal of the floors. A rise in investments from market participants in the retail industry and residential construction is also anticipated to speed up the use of polished concrete.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the polished concrete market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing polished concrete market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the polished concrete market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global polished concrete market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Densifiers

Sealers Crack Fillers

Conditioners

By Method

Dry

Wet

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By End-Use

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

