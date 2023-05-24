Global Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Market Report 2023 Featuring Republican Party, Democratic Party, Southern Baptist Churches, G8 Education and The Salvation Army

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global political organizations, unions and associations market grew from $407.52 billion in 2022 to $431.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The political organizations, unions and associations market is expected to grow to $522.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the political organizations, unions and associations market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the political organizations, unions and associations market. The regions covered in the political organizations, unions and associations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Social media is being increasingly adopted by political organizations, unions, and associations. Social media offers an instant way to measure the strength and influence of a political unit or a union by the number of followers on various social media such as Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Several large and small political organizations, unions, and associations are increasingly adopting social media to instantly update their followers about issues and news and also take input from members. Several individuals are depending on social media for updates from political organizations, associations, and individuals.



The political organizations, unions and associations market consists of revenues earned by entities that promote a political platform or set of policies or the civic and social interests of their members. The political organizations, unions and associations market include establishments such as civic and social organizations, business associations, professional organizations, labor unions and similar labor organizations, political organizations, and other similar organizations. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Major companies in the political organizations, unions and associations market include Republican Party, Democratic Party, Southern Baptist churches, G8 Education and The Salvation Army.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Southern Baptist churches

G8 Education

The Salvation Army.

