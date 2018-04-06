Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market 2018-2022 - Market will Grow at a CAGR of More than 11%

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2022.



This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyalkylene glycol market by product (polypropylene glycol and polyethylene glycol) and by application (PU foams, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market

Polypropylene glycol

Polyethylene glycol

PU foams are available in different forms such as rigid, spray, and flexible. These foams require poly propylene glycol to permit the dry composite to blend with other ingredients. In addition, they are used in the formulation of de-icing agents. The demand for polypropylene as lubricants from the automotive and aviation industries is positively influencing the market's growth in the poly propylene glycol segment.



Segmentation by application and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market

PU foams

Lubricants

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

The demand for polyalkylene glycol from the PU foams sector is increasing because PU foams with polyalkylene glycol provides long-term, accurate, and high-performance insulation and offers better moisture resistance. There is an increase in the demand for PU foams from construction, refrigeration, automotive, and aerospace industries. The expansion in these industries will further boost the need for PU foams, which in turn, will propel the market's growth.

