Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market 2018-2022 - Market will Grow at a CAGR of More than 11%

The "Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2022.
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyalkylene glycol market by product (polypropylene glycol and polyethylene glycol) and by application (PU foams, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Segmentation by product and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market
- Polypropylene glycol
- Polyethylene glycol
PU foams are available in different forms such as rigid, spray, and flexible. These foams require poly propylene glycol to permit the dry composite to blend with other ingredients. In addition, they are used in the formulation of de-icing agents. The demand for polypropylene as lubricants from the automotive and aviation industries is positively influencing the market's growth in the poly propylene glycol segment.
Segmentation by application and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market
- PU foams
- Lubricants
- Personal care
- Pharmaceuticals
The demand for polyalkylene glycol from the PU foams sector is increasing because PU foams with polyalkylene glycol provides long-term, accurate, and high-performance insulation and offers better moisture resistance. There is an increase in the demand for PU foams from construction, refrigeration, automotive, and aerospace industries. The expansion in these industries will further boost the need for PU foams, which in turn, will propel the market's growth.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global polyalkylene glycol market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polyalkylene glycol market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global polyalkylene glycol market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polyalkylene glycol market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polyalkylene glycol market?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Polypropylene glycol - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Polyethylene glycol - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- PU foams - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of bio-based glycols
- Increasing demand for polypropylene glycol
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- Bayer
- DowDuPont
- Royal Dutch Shell
- SABIC
