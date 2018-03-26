Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356599





Technavio's market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2022.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market

•Polypropylene glycol

•Polyethylene glycol



PU foams are available in different forms such as rigid, spray, and flexible. These foams require poly propylene glycol to permit the dry composite to blend with other ingredients. In addition, they are used in the formulation of de-icing agents. The demand for polypropylene as lubricants from the automotive and aviation industries is positively influencing the market's growth in the poly propylene glycol segment.



Segmentation by application and analysis of the polyalkylene glycol market

•PU foams

•Lubricants

•Personal care

•Pharmaceuticals



The demand for polyalkylene glycol from the PU foams sector is increasing because PU foams with polyalkylene glycol provides long-term, accurate, and high-performance insulation and offers better moisture resistance. There is an increase in the demand for PU foams from construction, refrigeration, automotive, and aerospace industries. The expansion in these industries will further boost the need for PU foams, which in turn, will propel the market's growth.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global polyalkylene glycol market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polyalkylene glycol market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global polyalkylene glycol market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polyalkylene glycol market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polyalkylene glycol market?



