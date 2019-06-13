Global Polyamide Powder Market For 3D Printing Industry: Focus on Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Polyamide Powder for 3D Printing Industry Anticipated to Reach $468.07 million by 2029



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What was the total revenue generated by the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2029?

• What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to increase the demand for the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What was the revenue generated by the polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry, by technology, such as selective laser sintering and multi jet fusion in 2018, and how the segment is expected to grow by 2029?

• Which material type (PA11, PA12, PA2200, PA6, PA11CF&GF, PA12CF&GF, and Others) of the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

• Which of the end-use industries, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, defense, consumer goods, and others, in 2018 and which end-user is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

• Who are the key players present in the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry?



Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry Forecast



The Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry analysis projects that the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry market size is estimated at $68.13 million in 2018. The North America region dominated the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry is majorly driven by factors such as rise in demand for customization and personalization of 3D printed parts, increasing fuel efficiency requirements in automotive industry and increased cost efficiency of parts manufactured. However, factors such as limited availability of 3D printing technology and the high prices of polyamide powder hamper the overall market growth.



Moreover, the transition from conventional manufacturing process towards 3D printing technology, evolving business models, and mass scale production opportunities to fasten the production process are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



Expert Quote on Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



"Use of polyamide powder in 3D printing technology for manufacturing parts, which gives designers unrestricted construction freedom while designing complex bionic structure and shapes which are difficult to manufacture using conventional manufacturing processes is expected increase the market for polyamide powder used in 3D printing industry between the forecast period 2019-2029"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing market research provides a detailed perspective regarding technology and material used in the 3D printing industry. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the outlook of 3D printing industry in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, material, end-use industry, and region.



Market Segmentation



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry has been segmented on the basis of technology into selective laser sintering and multi jet fusion. The selective laser sintering segment dominated the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry (on the basis of material) is further segmented into PA12, PA11, PA2200, PA11CF & GF, PA12 CF& GF and others. The PA12 dominated the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer goods and others. The aerospace segment dominated the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry, by region, has been segmented into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America. Data for each of these regions is provided by material, by end-use industry, by technology, and by country.



Key Companies in the Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



The key market players in the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry include BASF SE, Arkema, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Materialise NV, Royal DSM, HP Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Prodways, and Ultimaker.



Countries Covered

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa

• Iran

• Turkey

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa





