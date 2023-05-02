Global Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Through 2028

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyamides (PA6, PA66) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyamides (PA6, PA66) demand has recovered sharply in 2021 after a 6.2% YOY decline in 2020 and is further expected to maintain a CAGR of 3.9% through 2028. Growth will be strong in the automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics and appliances sectors. Automotive & transportation is the largest application for polyamides globally.

While several application sectors of polyamides were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, the electrical & electronics sector has generally not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a healthy rate during the 2019-2022 period.

Amid the firm demand for mobile phones, tabs, and IT devices, global consumption of polyamides in electrical & electronics applications has recorded a CAGR of 3.8% during the 2019-2022 period.

Further, demand for polyamides in the electrical & electronics sector is projected to record a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2028, attributed to firm demand for electronic products from the large group of emerging middle-class consumers, such as mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Research Findings & Coverage

Polyamides (PA6 and PA66) global market is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications

The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for PA6 and PA66 by major players and key regions for the recent and immediate future years

COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 42

The industry guide includes the contact details for 68 companies

Product Outline

The market for end-use applications of Polyamides (PA6 and PA66) studied in this report comprises the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Appliances

Consumer Goods

Others

Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Polyamides market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , The Netherlands , Russia , Spain , The United Kingdom , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , The , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil , and Rest of South America )

( , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World ( Middle East and Africa )

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Production Capacity

2.1.1 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity

2.1.2 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region

2.1.3 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity by Country

2.2 Company Profiles

AdvanSix Inc. ( United States )

) Aquafil S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Ascend Performance Materials ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Celanese Corporation ( United States )

) DOMO Chemicals Services NV ( Belgium )

) EMS-CHEMIE AG (EMS-GRIVORY) ( Switzerland )

) Formosa Plastics Group ( Taiwan )

) Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Grodno Azot Khimvolokno Plant JSC ( Belarus )

) Grupa Azoty SA ( Poland )

) Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Highsun Holding Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Huafon Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) INVISTA ( United States )

) Kuibyshevazot OJSC ( Russia )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lanxess AG ( Germany )

( ) Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation ( Japan )

) NILIT Ltd. ( Israel )

) NUREL, S.A. ( Spain )

) Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. ( United States )

) Petrochemical Conversion Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) Polymeric Resources Corporation (Nylene) ( United States )

) Polyplastics Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co. ( Saudi Arabia )

) Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A ( Italy )

) Royal DSM NV ( The Netherlands )

) Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) Sinolong New Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Toyobo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) UBE Corporation ( Japan )

) Unitika Ltd ( Japan )

) Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) ZIG Sheng Industry Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Market Overview by End-use Application

4.1.1 Polyamides (PA6, PA66) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region

4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.1.3 Building & Construction

4.1.1.4 Appliances

4.1.1.5 Consumer Goods

4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA

6. EUROPE

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

8. SOUTH AMERICA

9. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

