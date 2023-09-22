Global Polybutadiene Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Construction Boom and Evolving Automotive Industry Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polybutadiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polybutadiene market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Polybutadiene, a synthetic elastomer produced through the free radical polymerization of multiple 1,3-butadiene monomers to form long polymer chain molecules, boasts remarkable properties such as exceptional elasticity, resistance to abrasion, low hysteresis loss, minimal heat buildup, low coefficient of friction, and impressive strength characteristics.

Notably, these attributes make it a prime choice for tire manufacturing worldwide, contributing to the production of high-quality tires. Additionally, polybutadiene serves as a valuable additive for enhancing the toughness and impact resistance of various plastics, including polystyrene, high-impact polystyrene (HIPS), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

The surging global sales of vehicles have significantly boosted the demand for high-performance tires, presenting a pivotal driver of market growth. Furthermore, polybutadiene's resistance to low temperatures has led to its increased adoption in the automotive sector for producing belts, gaskets, inner tubes, sandblasting hoses, and covers for pneumatic and water hoses.

Beyond the automotive industry, the thriving construction sector is fueling the requirement for polystyrene plastics, widely utilized in insulated panel systems for walls, roofs, and concrete floors in both residential and commercial buildings. These plastics find application in civil engineering projects, road and railway development, as well as the manufacturing of pontoons and marinas, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Moreover, polybutadiene is gaining popularity as a substitute for natural rubber (NR) in manufacturing golf ball cores and various elastic objects, as well as for coating or encapsulating electronic assemblies, offering excellent electrical resistivity. Combined with the growing focus of major global players on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, these factors are anticipated to propel market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global polybutadiene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polybutadiene market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global polybutadiene market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
  • JSR Corporation
  • Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • Lanxess AG
  • Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company)
  • Synthomer

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

  • High Cis Polybutadiene
  • Low Cis Polybutadiene
  • High Trans Polybutadiene
  • High Vinyl Polybutadiene

Breakup by Type:

  • Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
  • Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • Tire
  • Automotive
  • Chemical
  • Industrial Rubber Manufacturing
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

