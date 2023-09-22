Global Polybutadiene Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Construction Boom and Evolving Automotive Industry Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polybutadiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polybutadiene market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Polybutadiene, a synthetic elastomer produced through the free radical polymerization of multiple 1,3-butadiene monomers to form long polymer chain molecules, boasts remarkable properties such as exceptional elasticity, resistance to abrasion, low hysteresis loss, minimal heat buildup, low coefficient of friction, and impressive strength characteristics.

Notably, these attributes make it a prime choice for tire manufacturing worldwide, contributing to the production of high-quality tires. Additionally, polybutadiene serves as a valuable additive for enhancing the toughness and impact resistance of various plastics, including polystyrene, high-impact polystyrene (HIPS), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

The surging global sales of vehicles have significantly boosted the demand for high-performance tires, presenting a pivotal driver of market growth. Furthermore, polybutadiene's resistance to low temperatures has led to its increased adoption in the automotive sector for producing belts, gaskets, inner tubes, sandblasting hoses, and covers for pneumatic and water hoses.

Beyond the automotive industry, the thriving construction sector is fueling the requirement for polystyrene plastics, widely utilized in insulated panel systems for walls, roofs, and concrete floors in both residential and commercial buildings. These plastics find application in civil engineering projects, road and railway development, as well as the manufacturing of pontoons and marinas, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Moreover, polybutadiene is gaining popularity as a substitute for natural rubber (NR) in manufacturing golf ball cores and various elastic objects, as well as for coating or encapsulating electronic assemblies, offering excellent electrical resistivity. Combined with the growing focus of major global players on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, these factors are anticipated to propel market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polybutadiene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polybutadiene market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polybutadiene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company)

Synthomer

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

High Cis Polybutadiene

Low Cis Polybutadiene

High Trans Polybutadiene

High Vinyl Polybutadiene

Breakup by Type:

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Tire

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi37c1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets