Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) estimated at 1.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach 757.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics & Electrical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 392.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 308.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 308.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Other Applications Segment Corners a 23.8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 255.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 336.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 199.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

PBT - A Versatile Thermoplastic Engineering Polymer

Automotive and Electronics & Electrical Applications Fuel PBT

Consumption

Asia-Pacific Leads the PBT Market in Terms of Production and

Consumption

Recent Market Activity

Production Scenario

Market Pricing and Trends

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Leading PBT Manufacturers Worldwide

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Almaak International GmbH (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Enviroplas, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Polyone Corporation (USA)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

WinTech Polymer Ltd. (Japan)

Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (Saudi Arabia)

SRF Limited (India)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use

Applications Bodes Well for PBT Market

Increasing Use of Electronics in Auto Industry Drives

Opportunities for PBT

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Benefits PBT Demand

Development of PBT with HR Grades Supports Overcoming Challenges

Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs) - An Opportunity

for PBT Market

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for PBT

Miniaturization Trend and PBT Grades with High Flow

Characteristics Drive Electrical & Electronics Sector

Fiber Optic Cables: A Lucrative Growth Market

PBT Gains from the Resurgence in Demand in Household Appliances

Sector

Manufacturer Focus on Production of Bio-based and Eco-Friendly

PBT Grades Gains Traction

Compliance as Food and Water Contact Materials Result in

Development of New PBT Grades

Growth in Sight for Nanoparticle-Based PBT Market

Ludwigshafen Introduces PBT Capsules to Retain Freshness in Coffee

Innovations in Usage of PBT in Production of Carpet Yarn

Market Challenges

Competition from Other Products

Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Poses a

Challenge for PBT Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Worldwide Sales

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in Metric Tons for

2012-2019



Table 15: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in

China in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Addressable

Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic

Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in

Italy in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application:

2020-2027



Table 44: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application:

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 50

