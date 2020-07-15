Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry
Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market to Reach 1.7 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552791/?utm_source=PRN
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) estimated at 1.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach 757.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics & Electrical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 392.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 308.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 308.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Other Applications Segment Corners a 23.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 255.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 336.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 199.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Chang Chun Group
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co Ltd.
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co. Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Polyone Corporation
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd.
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- Royal DSM N.V.
- SABIC
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552791/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
PBT - A Versatile Thermoplastic Engineering Polymer
Automotive and Electronics & Electrical Applications Fuel PBT
Consumption
Asia-Pacific Leads the PBT Market in Terms of Production and
Consumption
Recent Market Activity
Production Scenario
Market Pricing and Trends
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Landscape
Leading PBT Manufacturers Worldwide
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Almaak International GmbH (Germany)
BASF SE (Germany)
China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
Enviroplas, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
Lanxess AG (Germany)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Polyone Corporation (USA)
Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)
WinTech Polymer Ltd. (Japan)
Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (Saudi Arabia)
SRF Limited (India)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use
Applications Bodes Well for PBT Market
Increasing Use of Electronics in Auto Industry Drives
Opportunities for PBT
Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Benefits PBT Demand
Development of PBT with HR Grades Supports Overcoming Challenges
Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs) - An Opportunity
for PBT Market
Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for PBT
Miniaturization Trend and PBT Grades with High Flow
Characteristics Drive Electrical & Electronics Sector
Fiber Optic Cables: A Lucrative Growth Market
PBT Gains from the Resurgence in Demand in Household Appliances
Sector
Manufacturer Focus on Production of Bio-based and Eco-Friendly
PBT Grades Gains Traction
Compliance as Food and Water Contact Materials Result in
Development of New PBT Grades
Growth in Sight for Nanoparticle-Based PBT Market
Ludwigshafen Introduces PBT Capsules to Retain Freshness in Coffee
Innovations in Usage of PBT in Production of Carpet Yarn
Market Challenges
Competition from Other Products
Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Poses a
Challenge for PBT Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Worldwide Sales
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in Metric Tons for
2012-2019
Table 15: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 21: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in
China in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Addressable
Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 29: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic
Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in
Italy in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application:
2020-2027
Table 44: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application:
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552791/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker