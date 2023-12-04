Global Polycarbonate Films Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Electrical & Electronics Emerge as the Largest Market

04 Dec, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polycarbonate Films Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Polycarbonate Films estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$966.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flame Retardant segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report focuses on the versatility and properties of polycarbonate films, highlighting their wide range of applications in various end-use industries. It also discusses the challenges faced by the global economy and the struggles for recovery, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report anticipates the recovery of the global polycarbonate films market post-COVID-19 and provides insights into the market based on different types of polycarbonate films. Optical polycarbonate films are noted as leading the market by product type, with weatherable films gaining momentum. The electrical and electronics sector is identified as dominating the global polycarbonate films market.
Asia-Pacific is recognized as occupying a major share of the market, while developed regions are seen as propelling market growth. The competitive landscape of the polycarbonate films market is discussed, with data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The report also analyzes the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Polycarbonate Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Polycarbonate Films
- Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Polycarbonate Films Market
- Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Polycarbonate Films
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
- Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Polycarbonate Films
- Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to Historic Highs
- Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Focus on Light-weighting Bodes Well for the Growth of Polycarbonate Films
- Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Polycarbonate Films Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Continued Relevance of Outdoor Signages and Display Windows Positively Influences Market Prospects for Polycarbonate Films
- Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector
- Global Medical Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Select Launches in the Polycarbonate Films Market
- Covestro's Makrofol EC, Bio-Polycarbonate Plastic Film
- Lexan Anti-Fog Film from SABIC, a Novel Polycarbonate Film Considered Ideal for PPE for Front Line Workers Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic
- SABIC's LEXANT CXT Film for Printed Electronic Substrates (2018)
- ORAFOL's New RowTec Polycarbonate Film (2020)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- LG Chem
- AGC Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Chi Mei Corporation
- 3A Composites International AG
- Arla Plast AB
- Brett Martin Ltd.
- Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (FCFC)
- Gallina India
- Isik Plastik
- KOSCON INDUSTRIAL S.A.
- MacDermid Autotype Ltd.
- Excelite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2iaql
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article