Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market:

Polycarbonate is a group of thermoplastic polymers which contain polymer groups, on the other hand, glazing is a term related to window installation. Polycarbonates sheets are used in the glazing process, thus it is called as polycarbonate glazing. Polycarbonate glazing are heat-blocking sheets that reduce heat buildup as well as condensation control in skylights and architectural glazing for the treatment of greenhouses and garden centers. Sheets made of polycarbonate material are flexible in nature and possess greater benefits than glass such as 85% light penetration along with relatively lower heat absorption. Sheets used for glazing are of different shapes and sizes, although flat and multilayered are the key type of sheets majorly preferred in the industrial applications.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, global polycarbonate glazing market forecasted to witness progressive growth in the coming years and reach USD 6,629.4 million by 2023 with 8.43% CAGR during the forecast period. Construction industry played an essential role in the global growth. Increasing constructional activities, residential as well as non-residential projects coupled with favorable regulations for construction projects across the globe considered as key growth drivers. Moreover, automotive industry is an important consumer of polycarbonate sheets for glazing purpose and has surged global demand. Specifically, China and Germany are the key markets where automotive production was on the rise and have emerged as major markets for automotive growth. Factors such as rising per capita income and growing urban population coupled with escalating investments in emerging economies likely to encourage demand for polycarbonate glazing during review period. In addition to this, global market has witnessing consumer shifting trend towards green and sustainable construction and this trend expected to continue over the forecast period and provide several growth prospect. Although driven by these factors, global market growth is inhibited by high cost of polycarbonate glazing material and regulation pertaining to the limited use of polycarbonate in automotive windscreens. Nevertheless, trend for lightweight vehicles in automotive industry expected providing growth opportunities in the years to come.

Regional Analysis



Regionally, the global Polycarbonate Glazing Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Among all, Asia Pacific was the largest market for polycarbonate glazing both in terms of value and volume as of 2016. The region accounted for 44% of global market share and anticipated to witness highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. Growth in this region is highly attributed to significant growth in end use industries such as automotive and construction. China consist of flourishing automotive growth driving Asia Pacific market and expected to reach USD 1,649.1 million over the forecast period by occupying half of the regional market. Other than China, India, Japan and Vietnam are the other important growth contributor in this region growing significantly.

North America and Europe are the other growth attractive regions after Asia Pacific. Technological advancement in both of these regions has been the key growth driver over the past few years. These regions have active presence of global leaders which is also complementing regional growth in Europe and North America. Furthermore, Middle East & Africa accounted least number of market shares and it is expected to witness average CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.



Segmentation

The polycarbonate glazing market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region. Based on application, global polycarbonate glazing market has been segmented into architectural glazing, sidelights, roofing & skylights, windscreens, illuminated signage & displays, and others. Among these, architectural glazing dominated the market with a major value share 26.50% in 2016. Based on end use, the market is segmented into industrial construction, commercial construction, institutional construction, horticulture & agriculture, automotive, and others. On the basis of regions, this market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Key players operating in the polycarbonate glazing market are Brett Martin Plastic Sheets, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, Guangdong Amuse Plastic Products Co., Limited, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, SABIC, Gallina among others.

Key Findings

The global polycarbonate glazing market is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.43% and expected to reach USD 6,629.4 million during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Asia Pacific emerged as global leader and accounted for 44% of global market share due to significant growth in end use industries. Additionally, China is the most promising region witnessing flourishing automotive production due to which Asia Pacific projected continuing global market. Based on application, architectural glazing segment was the key revenue generating region and held 26% shares followed by roofing & skylights and sidelights application respectively.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest Of the Asia Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest Of the Europe



• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America



