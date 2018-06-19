Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of fibres, bottles, and films.
One trend affecting this market is rise in the demand for sustainable packaging. Several governmental and non-governmental agencies and private organizations are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable packages.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for bio-based polymers. The growing demand for sustainable approaches is driving the need for bio-based polymers around the globe.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing demand for bio-based PET. Bio based-PET is preferred over PEF as it is a naturally extracted polyester resin that is used to develop packaged goods, electronics, and automotive interiors.
Market Trends
- Rise in demand for sustainable packaging
- Growing acceptance of polymer of low concern (PLC)
- Strategic alliances and joint ventures
Key vendors
- ALPLA
- AVA Biochem
- Avantium
- Corbion
- TOYOBO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Fibers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Bottles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in demand for sustainable packaging
- Growing acceptance of polymer of low concern (PLC)
- Strategic alliances and joint ventures
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlnw7d/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyethylene-furanoate-market-report-2018-300668578.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article