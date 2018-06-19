Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report 2018

The Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of fibres, bottles, and films.



One trend affecting this market is rise in the demand for sustainable packaging. Several governmental and non-governmental agencies and private organizations are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable packages.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for bio-based polymers. The growing demand for sustainable approaches is driving the need for bio-based polymers around the globe.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing demand for bio-based PET. Bio based-PET is preferred over PEF as it is a naturally extracted polyester resin that is used to develop packaged goods, electronics, and automotive interiors.



Market Trends



Rise in demand for sustainable packaging

Growing acceptance of polymer of low concern (PLC)

Strategic alliances and joint ventures



Key vendors

ALPLA

AVA Biochem

Avantium

Corbion

TOYOBO



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Fibers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Bottles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in demand for sustainable packaging

Growing acceptance of polymer of low concern (PLC)

Strategic alliances and joint ventures

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlnw7d/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyethylene-furanoate-market-report-2018-300668578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

