Global Polyglycerol Industry Research Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Propel Growth Opportunities, Growing Importance of Emulsifiers

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyglycerol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyglycerol Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polyglycerol estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyglycerol-2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$869 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyglycerol-3 segment is estimated at 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Polyglycerol market is experiencing growth driven by increasing global demand for sustainable and natural ingredients. Competition in the market is evident from the strong, active, niche, or trivial presence of 47 players worldwide in 2023. Insights from influencers, products, and technology highlight trends shaping the market, while recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and innovations within the industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Polyglycerol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$896.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$696.6 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Propel Growth Opportunities

Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients as Food Stabilizers Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growing Importance of Emulsifiers in Food Industry to Benefit Demand

Rise in Veganism and Growing Demand for Vegan Diet Augurs well for Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Items Spur Growth Opportunities

Demand for Fat Replacers Augurs Well for Market Growth

PGPRs: An Effective Ingredient in Chocolate Industry

Polyglycerol fatty acid esters (PGFAEs) Gain Traction

Innovations Augment Growth Prospects

Unique Properties of Polyglycerols Make Them Attractive Candidates for Several Pharmaceutical and Biomedical applications

Poly(Glycerol Sebacate): An Intriguing Biomaterial for Regenerative Medicine, Tissue Engineering & Biomedical Devices

Insights into Poly(Glycerol Sebacate)

Increasing Manufacturer Focus on Addressing Consumer Needs for Personal Care & Cosmetic Products to Support Growth

Need for Heterogeneously Catalyzed processes for Better Controlling Degree of Glycerol Polymerization for Production of PGs

Exploring the Potential of Glycerol in the Chemical Industry: Advances and Challenges in the Synthesis of Polyglycerols and Polyglycerol Esters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

Cargill, Inc.

Dow

Godrej Industries Limited

Lonza

Procter & Gamble

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Solvay

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Stepan Company

The Good Scents Company

The Hershey Company

Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73p3ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets